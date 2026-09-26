This advent calendar is filled with design-led gifts

When it comes to interiors, Westwing has plenty to offer. As the year draws to a close, the brand’s take on the advent calendar turns the countdown to Christmas into a celebration of design, with a curation of surprises combining pieces from its own collection with an edit of finds from premium partner brands.

Westwing Advent Calendar 2026 £249 SHOP NOW

It comes in an oversized red-and-white house-shaped box elegantly illustrated by Kera Till, a Munich-based artist whose whimsical motifs have featured on previous collaborations with Westwing. Behind each of the 24 doors is a design-worthy surprise, spanning home decor, tableware and self-care essentials, to be enjoyed during the festive season and beyond.

What's inside the Westwing advent calendar

The collection brings together some of Westwing’s most coveted brands, including Aesop, Audo Copenhagen, Ferm Living, Vinga, DBKD, Philippi, Vondels, WMF, Archivist and Broste. Several pieces have been specially customised for the calendar and aren’t available for individual purchase, adding an exclusive touch to the experience.

Beautiful yet functional, objects have been chosen to inspire elegant spaces and elevate the everyday, reflecting Westwing’s focus on craftsmanship, considered design and timeless appeal. Without giving too much away, last year’s sold-out edition featured a scented candle by Meraki, place card holders by Georg Jensen, and a wood plaid from Westwing's Collection – alongside linen napkins, champagne coupes, Christmas stockings and other festive accessories.

This launch comes at an exciting moment for the company: following its online UK debut earlier this year, Westwing opened its first flagship store in Germany in September, marking another step in its growing presence in the world of home and lifestyle.

As the brand continues to expand its offering for design-conscious consumers across Europe, the calendar captures its vision for shaping trends and taste. Conceived to be gifted or enjoyed as a daily discovery, it is a considered way to round off the year in style.