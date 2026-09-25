Royal Huisman has revealed its Project 410, described as the world’s largest sloop – a yacht with a single mast and two main sail. Measuring an impressive 85m (280ft), Project 410 is a sloop rigged sailing yacht, or megayacht, currently undergoing final completion at the company’s shipyard in Vollenhove, The Netherlands.

A rendered view of Project 410 (Image credit: Frers Design)

The company has revealed new renders showcasing the design, with exterior and naval architecture by Frers Design and interiors by Wetzels Brown, after a period of intense secrecy surrounding the superyacht’s construction.

Project 410, detail of scale model (Image credit: Royal Huisman)

From the outset, the intention was to create a ‘sailor’s yacht’, despite Project 410’s scale (Royal Huisman say it’ll be amongst the ten largest sailing yachts in the world). The balance of interior accommodation to the fluid, dynamic hull was carefully stewarded from the outset, allowing for generous living spaces that haven’t compromised Project 410’s ability to slice through the water.

Project 410 visualised by Frers Design (Image credit: Frers Design)

The accommodation is arranged across two decks with a low-profile pilothouse set behind the mast, developed by Royal Huisman’s sister company Rondal, specialists in carbon fibre and aluminium rigging. According to Mani Frers of Frers Design, the yacht’s ‘pure deck lines form a single arrow shape from bow to stern, incorporating the glass pilothouse, while the raked mast and uniquely engineered boom reinforce the yacht’s dynamic profile.’

Scale model of Project 410 showing veranda and beach club (Image credit: Royal Huisman)

The hull has been formed with large windows, skylights and high ceilings across the main deck for an unprecedented feeling of space, as well as views to the horizon and up to the billowing sails. In addition to a double-height main entrance, there’s a large salon leading through to a veranda and beach club, while the private owner’s suite is set further towards the bow. There’s also substantial battery capacity on board – which can be charged while sailing – for a silent operation mode when needed.

Top view of Project 410 (Image credit: Frers Design)

‘For us, the interior is about creating an environment where people can relax, feel close to the sea and create memories,’ says Gillian Brown of Wetzels Brown, ‘The exterior, interior and experience of sailing have been developed as one continuous expression.’

Project 410 is due to be launched in November, after which the towering carbon fibre mast will be raised (‘stepped’), ahead of customer delivery next year.

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RoyalHuisman.com, @RoyalHuisman / Frers.Design, @ManiFrers / WetzelsBrown.com, @WetzelsBrown