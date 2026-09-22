Restomod specialist Lunaz reveals two new Range Rover commissions, showcasing the very different approaches the Silverstone-based company is able to take in its quest to update and uprate classics old and new.

Kermit, a Range Rover Classic by Lunaz (Image credit: Lunaz)

Since it was founded in 2018 by David Lorenz, Lunaz has evolved from specialising in electrification to offering up a diverse portfolio that embraces a number of key marques, from Bentley and Aston Martin through to Range Rover, Jaguar and Rolls-Royce. The company’s workshop is a car-lover’s dream, awash with machinery in various stages of assembly and disassembly.

Kermit, a Range Rover Classic by Lunaz (Image credit: Lunaz)

The two new Range Rovers demonstrate the traditional combustion-powered route as well as Lunaz’s established expertise in create bespoke electric powertrains. We’ve sampled the company’s Bentley, Rolls and Range Rover conversions in the past and come away impressed by the way an EV powertrain bolsters the basic performance without losing sight of the qualities that give these cars their original character.

Kermit Range, a Range Rover Classic by Lunaz (Image credit: Lunaz)

First up is the Pop Art-inspired ‘Kermit’ commission, a green machine that wear its vivid hues inside and out with pride, complete with contrasting colour strip on the specially trimmed seats, cloth and leather dash and contrasting orange seatbelts. Under the skin, Kermit has a modern V8 – it was originally a black-on-black model created by Range Rover specialist Overfinch.

The bespoke Kermit interior (Image credit: Lunaz)

Updates are extensive but subtle (not counting the colour). They include Lunaz’s own 3D printed dashboard and new centre console, both of which are styled to match the original but contain the space and openings for uprated air conditioning, sat nav and multimedia.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Lunaz) The bespoke interior of Kermit (Image credit: Lunaz) The bespoke interior of Kermit (Image credit: Lunaz) The bespoke interior of Kermit (Image credit: Lunaz) Lunaz creates its own dashboard in the classic Range Rover style Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

Lunaz creates its own dashboard in the classic Range Rover style (Image credit: Lunaz)

The other new Range Rover has a more refined, traditional look. Designed for a client who wants a car for use on their extensive ranch in Nevada, it utilities Lunaz’s bespoke electrical running gear. Whether ICE or EV, each Range Rover puts out around 350bhp (up from 200bhp in the most powerful model back in the day). The Nevada car has a dark green exterior with ivory leather and tailored textiles inside alongside wooden trim.

The Nevada and Kermit Range Rover Classics from Lunaz (Image credit: Lunaz)

Both machines use the classic four-door Range Rover bodyshell, with interiors and extras developed in close collaboration with Lunaz’s design team. Available optional extras run from heated and massaging seats to 360-degree cameras, wireless charging and even Starlink internet connectivity.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Lunaz) The custom interior for the Nevada Range Rover Classic (Image credit: Lunaz) The custom interior for the Nevada Range Rover Classic Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

The company will be producing just 25 examples of the Range Rover Classic in the current run of commissions, held back not by demand but by capacity at its Silverstone factory.

The Nevada and Kermit Range Rover Classics from Lunaz (Image credit: Lunaz)

Range Rover Classic by Lunaz, for more information visit byLunaz.com, @LunazDesign