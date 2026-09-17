Lovers of the classic Fiat 500 have a fresh opportunity to acquire a bespoke new version
The 500 Scattante by La Cinquecento transforms Fiat’s 500 classic into a spirited modern city car, using subtle upgrades and enhancements to give the icon a new lease of life
The 500 Scattante from new British Automotive Studio La Cinquecento makes a welcome change from the deluge of fire-breathing, ultra-high-performance restomods that have come to dominate the market in restored and uprated classic cars.
The 500 Scattante is the exact opposite yet has equal amounts of charm. Featuring a new engine – sourced in this case from the Fiat 500’s successor, the 1970s Fiat 126 – with all-new suspension, braking, steering, cooling and electrical systems, the Scattante (Italian for ‘sprightly’) also has renewed and refreshed bodywork and details.
Founder Max Kindersley approached Milan-based design consultancy BorromeodeSilva to hone and refine the familiar original, reworking every facet of the form without losing sight of the qualities that make the 1957 original such an icon with added functionality for the modern driver.
The project was born out of a long-standing fascination with the car. A Fiat 500 had been in Kindersley’s family for decades, spending the last 25 years or so tucked away forgotten in a barn. This 1973 car was to form the basis of the new project and new company.
’I’ve always loved what the Fiat 500 represents,’ says Kindersley. ‘It’s simple, light, full of character and makes people smile. The idea was never to change that. We wanted to take everything that makes the original so special and see how far we could develop it – to make it faster, sharper and better engineered, without losing the reason you wanted a 500 in the first place.’
BorromeodeSilva’s bodywork widens the car’s stance, adding side skirts and adding minimalist wheels and rally-inspired additional front lights. To the casual observer, it might not be much, but for a true aficionado, something special is clearly afoot.
That attention to detail continues under the skin, with a meticulously installed Fiat 126-derived two-cylinder engine with a twin-spark ignition system. All the revisions and updates have been created to make the Scattante more engaging and responsive.
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Potential customers are now being invited to contact La Cinquecento with plans of their own as a limited series of individually numbered cars is in the offing.
Enquiries to 500.design
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House, and co-edits the long-running things magazine weblog.