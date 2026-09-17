The ever-evolving relationship of music and architecture chronicled in new monograph
'Music and Architecture in Harmony' explores Europe’s grandest operatic and orchestral venues, old and new, charting 350 years of architectural, acoustic and stylistic evolution
Take a tour of Europe’s rich heritage of music and architecture courtesy of this new monograph from Thomas Aujero Small and Wallpaper* contributor Michael Webb. Subtitled ‘Opera Houses and Concert Halls of Europe, 1672–2022’, the duo’s new book from ORO Editions is both architour and musical history lesson, tracing the association between opera, aristocracy, and architecture over the centuries.
Discover the powerful relationship between music and architecture
In total, there are ninety featured halls, ranging from the gilded excesses of high Baroque (like the magnificent Markgräfliches Opernhaus in Bayreuth) to modern iterations of the opera house, from sculptural Brutalism through to Baroque’s contemporary equal, the ultra-high-modernism of projects like Herzog & de Meuron’s Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg and the Oslo Opera House by Snøhetta.
Webb brings his architectural knowledge to bear on the physical form of the concert hall, and how changing modes of performance, taste and technology have seen the form factor evolve. The role of the acoustician is also considered in detail, with interviews with the legendary Yasuhisa Toyota, exploring not just how the expression and projection of sound have shaped modern halls but also how classical structures have been subtly updated to keep track of the times.
Thomas Aujero Small is a music impresario and writer who contributes to ConcertoNet, one of the longest-running online classical music portals. Together, the duo travelled around Europe to undertake what sounds like very enjoyable research – visiting halls, attending concerts, etc. Nearly 200 images capture the scale, grandeur and richness of the venues.
The book is arranged chronologically, with a special focus on Europe’s so-called musical capitals - Berlin, Vienna, Paris, Prague and London. If nothing else, the monograph provides the enthusiast with the ultimate bucket list of performance venues, complete with helpful histories of artistic directors, orchestras, opera companies and festivals.
Estates Theatre, Prague
Teatro di San Carlo, Naples
Teatro La Fenice, Venice
State Opera, Vienna
State Opera, Prague
Palau de la Música Catalana, Barcelona
Kulturpalast, Dresden
'Music and Architecture in Harmony: Opera Houses and Concert Halls of Europe, 1672–2022', Michael Webb and Thomas Aujero Small, ORO Editions, is released on October 19.
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Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House, and co-edits the long-running things magazine weblog.