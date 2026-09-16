Every facet of this new Oslo coffee bar has been shaped by local design superstars Snøhetta

Better known for their mega-structural cultural works around the world, such as the monumental Beijing City Library, Norwegian practice Snøhetta have dialled the scale right down for this new project in their home city of Oslo.

The exterior of the Sjøfartsbygningen building (Image credit: Pernille Sandberg/Snøhetta)

The new élan coffee bar in the historic Kvadraturen district spent the past decade as the showroom for Magnat Kaffehus, a commercial-grade supplier of high-quality coffee to businesses around the city. Seeking a way to put their wares before a wider market, the company turned to Snøhetta to shape élan, transforming the showroom into a public coffee bar that blends the Nordic Neo-Baroque of the original Sjøfartsbygningen building with contemporary forms and materials.

The exterior of the Sjøfartsbygningen building (Image credit: Pernille Sandberg/Snøhetta)

The historic façade is certainly intriguing, with curved brick, oxidised copper detailing and fluted stone columns anchoring the retail site to the ground. Inside élan, there are some clear material and stylistic parallels, from the rich turquoise colour of the sculptural, torus-shaped ceiling-mounted speaker installation to the way that the stone columns have been paired with semi-circular timber benches.

The rest of the décor is very coffee adjacent, with dark stained oak and natural cork finishes evoking the richness of the blend itself. All-in-all, it’s the art, craft and ritual of the coffee-brewing process that is being celebrated, with that unmistakable scent permeating through the space. The central circular oak counter is paired with a solid, highly sculptural chunk of heat-treated cork supplied by Corkinho, drawing an unmistakeable parallel with coffee grounds and a steaming stimulant.

The oak and cork interior beneath the green speaker installation (Image credit: Pernille Sandberg/Snøhetta)

‘Rather than creating a conventional counter where guests and baristas stand on opposite sides, we wanted to create a new centre point for the interaction,’ says Snøhetta’s Peter Girgis, the Interior Architect on the project, ‘I think there's magic in creating curiosity around everyday routines. One way of achieving that is to shuffle the pieces around a little.’

Elements like the oversized menu board, the bean-like circular sofa (actually Snøhetta’s own Array modular sofa designed for MDF Italia) and the array of beans for sale all conjure up a rich, evocative atmosphere. It’s all very intentional, with the red skinned coffee berry providing a visual jumping off point, with other quoted colours include the green of the raw bean and the dark browns of the drink itself.

The interior uses Snøhetta’s own Array modular sofa (Image credit: Pernille Sandberg/Snøhetta)

The ceiling speaker installation plays a bespoke soundscape, with Snøhetta designed designing the fixtures and fittings in house, executed by specialist contractor Henriksen Snekkeri.

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‘We didn’t want furniture with too much character of its own. Instead, we wanted pieces that would complete the overall expression while allowing attention to remain focused on the heart of the space, creating a sense of calm and balance,’ says Marlene Fenger Vedal, Head of Interior Architecture at Snøhetta and project lead for élan, ‘The ceiling and the counter are the lead actors here, while the furniture belongs to the ensemble, functioning as an integral part of the fixed interior.’

Pernille Sandberg/Snøhetta (Image credit: Pernille Sandberg/Snøhetta)

This monolithic interior is complemented by Jonas von der Fehr’s specially commissioned soundscape, The Sound of élan, which serves as an aural guide through the different spatial zones. ‘The compositions evolve gradually, allowing listeners to discover new details along the way without having to follow the music from beginning to end,’ says von der Fehr, ‘The score was also conceived with a sound shower in mind, where audio is delivered through a directional horn suspended from the ceiling. As a result, the music is designed so that guests can move in and out of it, whether they pause for a brief moment or stay to listen for longer.’

élan coffee bar, Oslo, by Snøhetta (Image credit: Pernille Sandberg/Snøhetta)

Whether your tastes run to sound design, bespoke design or simply an impressive cup of coffee, élan is a destination worth seeking out.

élan coffee bar, Kirkegata 7, Oslo, elancoffee.no, @elan.Oslo, MagnatKaffehus.noSnøhetta.com, @Snøhetta