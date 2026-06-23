Conceived by Italian architect Fabio Fantolino, Lève Office Bar in Turin takes its cues from an unlikely source of inspiration: the workplace. Here, the visual language of the 1960s office interiors is reworked into a sophisticated bar environment that evolves throughout the day.

Fantolino reinterprets the era’s emphasis on materiality and composition through chrome-plated metal, stainless steel, reflective surfaces and bold colour accents. The result is a layered space that favours corporate precision with warmth and conviviality.

Tour Lève Office Bar, Turin

(Image credit: Photo by Luca Argenton)

The venue unfolds across three distinct zones. Guests enter through a room anchored by a dramatic stainless-steel counter that culminates in a deep red enamel backdrop. The minimalist structure shifts function as the day progresses, operating as a casual counter by day before transforming into a cocktail station in the evening. A brick-toned herringbone floor introduces a domestic touch against the reflective finishes.

At the double-height central space, references become more prominent, combining green resin flooring, mirrors, chrome and stainless steel with wood and leather details. Upstairs, leather and bouclé seating arrangements subtly echo the open-plan layouts of midcentury American workplaces, framed by red wood and laminate panelling.

(Image credit: Photo by Luca Argenton)

(Image credit: Photo by Luca Argenton)

Lighting plays a central role throughout. A luminous ceiling grid animates the lower level, while retro-inspired pendant lamps establish rhythm above. Further statement lighting by Lambert & Fils and Santa & Cole completes the scheme.

Open from 7.30am until 1am daily – extending to 1.30am on Fridays and Saturdays – Lève Office Bar serves breakfast through to late-night drinks. The cocktail menu features five signature twists on classics, including a cherry-and-cinchona Boulevardier and a clarified Piña Colada with coconut, pineapple and tonka bean. Alongside bocadillos, oysters, caviar, bao and gourmet focaccia, the venue also serves sushi (nigiri, gunkan and uramaki).

(Image credit: Photo by Luca Argenton)

(Image credit: Photo by Luca Argenton)

Lève Office Bar is located at Via Stampatori, 21, 10122 Turin, Italy

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