This is the latest instalment of The Inside Story , Wallpaper’s series spotlighting intriguing, innovative and industry-leading interior design.

This Kolkata office has taken the belief that a stimulating environment unlocks creativity to heart. As the brand headquarters of Doreme, an Indian children's clothing label, the space takes its identity literally – transforming 3,600 sq ft into a giant sewing kit. Designer Pooja Bihani of Spaces and Design brought the vision to life through oversized buttons, cross-stitch patterning and neon-coloured lacing woven throughout the interior.

(Image credit: Lokesh Dang)

(Image credit: Lokesh Dang)

The office occupies a former warehouse – precisely the kind of open, generous shell that such a concept requires. Within it, Bihani introduced curved, flowing forms: amoebic workstations, oval meeting areas and a central showroom table stretching nearly twenty feet. Circulation has been carefully choreographed through subtle pathways, minimal doors and few visual barriers – an approach, again, well documented for its positive effects on workplace wellbeing. In place of solid partitions, curtain panels made from Doreme's own textiles, which mimic the drape and fold of garments, guide visitors.

Recreate the mood

The scene-stealer is the dramatic canopy ceiling: lime-green fabric fans out in a sunburst from a central stretch ceiling, acting as an art installation in its own right. Customised oval illumination tracks bring it to life – and serve a practical purpose too, providing the light required for accurate colour rendering in a fabric workshop.

The broader palette stays grounded in neutrals – white walls and muted grey surfaces – allowing neon accents to land with full force. Greens, pinks, oranges and yellows pulse through the space with a colour logic borrowed directly from the children's world Doreme inhabits, but applied here with a sophistication that feels entirely grown-up.

(Image credit: Lokesh Dang)

(Image credit: Lokesh Dang)

In this office, no detail is incidental. The tools and materials of garment-making have been elevated into design elements in their own right. Glass table bases are filled with thousands of buttons, zips, yarns and drawstrings. Storage units wear perforated faces patterned in cross-stitch; oversized buttons replace handles; desk partitions are laced with neon string; and functional dividers are reimagined as woven textile art.

(Image credit: Lokesh Dang)

(Image credit: Lokesh Dang)

(Image credit: Lokesh Dang)

By embedding the vocabulary of making into every element, the Doreme workspace achieves something whimsical and rigorous in equal measure – a kids’ wonderland that takes craft seriously.

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