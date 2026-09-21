The Barbican’s Sculpture Court to be revived as a public space by 2030

Situated beyond the Art Gallery, above the Concert Hall, and framed by the sweeping curve of Frobisher Crescent, the Barbican’s semicircular Sculpture Court was conceived as a space where art and architecture could be experienced as part of everyday life. Over the years, the one-acre courtyard periodically opened to the public for seasonal installations and events, such as outdoor cinema screenings, but in more recent times, the brutalist architecture complex's deteriorating infrastructure and limited accessibility left it largely underused.

(Image credit: Allies and Morrison)

Reviving the Barbican’s Sculpture Court

Now, as part of the wider Barbican Renewal, a long-term conservation programme ensuring the restoration of the Centre’s most iconic spaces ahead of its 50th anniversary, the brutalist courtyard is set to be revitalised as a fully accessible public space opening in 2030.

The City of London Corporation has approved the plans, with an initial £147k grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, the UK’s largest funder for heritage. The revival will be led by architects Allies and Morrison, working with engineers Buro Happold: proposed interventions include climate-resilient planting, improved lighting, upgraded infrastructure for events, accessible seating and paths, step-free access and clearer wayfinding. These changes will transform the Court into a welcoming space while safeguarding the heritage significance of its Grade II* listed landscape.

'The Sculpture Court is a much-loved part of the Barbican's remarkable heritage and one of London’s most distinctive Grade II* listed Brutalist landscapes,' said Stuart McLeod, Director of England, London & South at The National Lottery Heritage Fund. 'This project will not only safeguard its heritage for future generations but also establish a vibrant urban green space that will enrich the Barbican experience for visitors and the local community. We look forward to seeing the plans progress as the Barbican reimagines this important place for the next generation.'

(Image credit: Allies and Morrison)

While the Barbican is recognised globally as an architectural icon, collaboration with local communities is also central to the project. During a Co-Design Day, young people aged 16 to 25 were invited to contribute ideas for making the Sculpture Court more inclusive, exploring how the space could bring people together through culture and shared experience.

'Culture belongs to everyone, to our communities and to the next generation,' said Philippa Simpson, Chief Operating Officer at the Barbican Centre. 'These milestones represent further momentum in the Barbican Centre’s renaissance, securing the future of a cultural icon and global destination as we approach our 50th birthday, and making sure these special spaces continue to inspire people for generations to come.'

The Barbican will continue to welcome audiences while works take place, extending its programming beyond the Centre with a season of performances, exhibitions and events across London.

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