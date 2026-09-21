Get on the case with our guide to five of the best new pieces of hard-sided designer luggage
Carl Friedrik, Delsey Paris, July, Mous and Nudient are the upscale luggage brands looking to get on board with you next time you fly
Expand your wheeled luggage collection with this round-up of five new bags from the industry’s leading hard-cased brands. From carry-on classics to robust check-in cases, new models from Carl Friedrik, July, Delsey Paris, Nudient, and Mous combine high-tech lightweight materials with hard-wearing details.
The Check-In by Carl Friedrik
The newest piece from Carl Friedrik is The Check-In, the manufacturer’s take on the classic ribbed aluminium bodied hard-shell luggage. The brand has developed a special aluminium alloy to maximise the durability of the new range, although dings and scars will inevitably appear to remind you of journeys past. Measuring 68 x 46 x 29cm (26.8 x 18.1 x 11.4 inches), the empty bag weighs in at 6.4kg and offers a capacity of 76 litres.
The indented hinges, corner brackets and triple clasp system all inspire confidence, while the suitcase also includes vegetable-tanned leather accents in three signature finishes, Cognac, Chocolate and Black to add another layer of visual interest. The Check-In follows on from The Carry-on, a smaller (38-litre) case launched earlier this year (along with a premium audio travel-set collaboration with Sony) and will be followed by more sizes soon.
The Check-In - Aluminium, £795, CarlFriedrik.com, @CarlFriedrik
July Capsule Carry On Pro
For a slightly smaller case, consider the new Capsule Carry On Pro from luggage specialists July. Restocked after it sold out quickly following its launch earlier in 2026, the Capsule Carry On Pro combines a unique loading system and a number of modest packaging innovations.
The primary point of difference is the case’s top-down opening system, which only uses a fraction of the upper surface to provide access to the spacious (43.5 litre) interior. Measuring 55.6 by 35.7 by 25cm and weighing in at 4.1kg, the Capsule Carry On Pro also has a magnetic front panel for quick access to essentials and onboard tracking via July’s CaseSafe technology. All this is contained within sturdy polycarbonate offered in five distinctive colours, Dune, Alpine Green, Ocean Navy, Midnight Black and Plum.
Capsule Carry On Pro by July, £325, July.com, @July
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Mous Wheeled Duffel
The new Wheeled Duffel bag from Mous offers a hefty 105 litres of storage within its ultra-durable 1680D ballistic nylon construction. The latest check-in bag builds on Mous’s existing 105-litre model with added durability thanks to a tie-in with the well-travelled Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team.
Measuring 77.3 by 38.6 by 39.1cm, the bag is 6kg empty and has a hard internal structure for shape and security. Expanding sides allow you to make the most of the generous capacity, while the nylon surface is water and resistant, with precisely engineered wheels and handles – as befits a race team – and a 25-year warranty.
Wheeled Duffel by Mous, £549.99, Mous.com, @MousCase
Nudient Bold Luggage V2
The fluted form of Nudient’s newest line, Bold Luggage V2, is immediately distinctive. The Bold range is now updated with a new size and colour added to expand the series to three cases, a cabin bag and medium and large check-in models. The colourways include Charcoal Black, Urban Grey and Chestnut Brown and the Swedish company has tapped the skills of fellow countryman Jesper Ståhl to give the cases their distinct look.
Inside, the V2 Cabin Bag offers a 40-litre capacity and weighs 3.5 kg, measuring 55 by 35 by 23cm. The medium Check-In model holds 72-litres and weighs 4.7kg, with dimensions of 66 by 47 by 27cm, while its larger sibling hits the scales at 5.5kg, holds 104-litres and measures 74 by 53 by 32cm. All share the same German aerospace-grade polycarbonate shell and ABS frame construction, with hidden tracker pocket, high-grade zippers and wheels and a TSA-approved lock system.
Nudient Bold Luggage V2, Cabin Bag, £220, Check-In Bag (M), £270, Check-In Bag (L), £290, Nudient.com, @Nudient
Helium Ultimate by Delsey Paris
This ultra-light luggage range from Delsey Paris comes in three sizes, cabin and medium and large check-in, all available in burgundy, silver and anthracite finishes. The Helium Ultimate Cabin tips the scales at an impressive 2.3kg, with an expandable design that measures 55 by 35 by 20cm at its most compact. Internal volume is up to 35.5 litres.
The larger check-in models also expand; the medium model is just 3.7kg and the large 3.9kg. This weightless approach is made possible by Delsey Paris’ own ‘Vectrix’ material technology, a form of woven polycarbonate that doesn’t compromise strength.
Helium Ultimate carry-on, £320, medium check-in, £345, large check-in, £370, Delsey.com, @DelseyOfficial
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House, and co-edits the long-running things magazine weblog.