Expand your wheeled luggage collection with this round-up of five new bags from the industry’s leading hard-cased brands. From carry-on classics to robust check-in cases, new models from Carl Friedrik, July, Delsey Paris, Nudient, and Mous combine high-tech lightweight materials with hard-wearing details.

The Check-In by Carl Friedrik

The new aluminium Check-In by Carl Friedrik (Image credit: Carl Friedrik)

The newest piece from Carl Friedrik is The Check-In, the manufacturer’s take on the classic ribbed aluminium bodied hard-shell luggage. The brand has developed a special aluminium alloy to maximise the durability of the new range, although dings and scars will inevitably appear to remind you of journeys past. Measuring 68 x 46 x 29cm (26.8 x 18.1 x 11.4 inches), the empty bag weighs in at 6.4kg and offers a capacity of 76 litres.

Inside the new aluminium Check-In by Carl Friedrik (Image credit: Carl Friedrik)

Carl Friedrik The Check-In – Silver / Cognac £795 SHOP NOW

The indented hinges, corner brackets and triple clasp system all inspire confidence, while the suitcase also includes vegetable-tanned leather accents in three signature finishes, Cognac, Chocolate and Black to add another layer of visual interest. The Check-In follows on from The Carry-on, a smaller (38-litre) case launched earlier this year (along with a premium audio travel-set collaboration with Sony) and will be followed by more sizes soon.

Details of The Check-In in aluminium (Image credit: Carl Friedrik)

The Check-In - Aluminium, £795, CarlFriedrik.com, @CarlFriedrik

July Capsule Carry On Pro

For a slightly smaller case, consider the new Capsule Carry On Pro from luggage specialists July. Restocked after it sold out quickly following its launch earlier in 2026, the Capsule Carry On Pro combines a unique loading system and a number of modest packaging innovations.

July Capsule Carry On Pro in Dune (Image credit: July)

July Capsule Carry on Pro – Alpine Green £325 SHOP NOW

The primary point of difference is the case’s top-down opening system, which only uses a fraction of the upper surface to provide access to the spacious (43.5 litre) interior. Measuring 55.6 by 35.7 by 25cm and weighing in at 4.1kg, the Capsule Carry On Pro also has a magnetic front panel for quick access to essentials and onboard tracking via July’s CaseSafe technology. All this is contained within sturdy polycarbonate offered in five distinctive colours, Dune, Alpine Green, Ocean Navy, Midnight Black and Plum.

July Capsule Carry On Pro in Dune (Image credit: July)

Capsule Carry On Pro by July, £325, July.com, @July

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Mous Wheeled Duffel

The new Wheeled Duffel bag from Mous offers a hefty 105 litres of storage within its ultra-durable 1680D ballistic nylon construction. The latest check-in bag builds on Mous’s existing 105-litre model with added durability thanks to a tie-in with the well-travelled Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team.

Wheeled Duffel by Mous x Mercedes AMG F1 Team (Image credit: Mous)

Mous Wheeled Duffel with Mercedes-AMG F1 Team £549.99 SHOP NOW

Measuring 77.3 by 38.6 by 39.1cm, the bag is 6kg empty and has a hard internal structure for shape and security. Expanding sides allow you to make the most of the generous capacity, while the nylon surface is water and resistant, with precisely engineered wheels and handles – as befits a race team – and a 25-year warranty.

Wheeled Duffel by Mous, £549.99, Mous.com, @MousCase

Nudient Bold Luggage V2

The fluted form of Nudient’s newest line, Bold Luggage V2, is immediately distinctive. The Bold range is now updated with a new size and colour added to expand the series to three cases, a cabin bag and medium and large check-in models. The colourways include Charcoal Black, Urban Grey and Chestnut Brown and the Swedish company has tapped the skills of fellow countryman Jesper Ståhl to give the cases their distinct look.

Nudient Bold Luggage V2, available in three sizes (Image credit: Nudient)

Nudient Bold Cabin Bag V2 £220 SHOP NOW

Inside, the V2 Cabin Bag offers a 40-litre capacity and weighs 3.5 kg, measuring 55 by 35 by 23cm. The medium Check-In model holds 72-litres and weighs 4.7kg, with dimensions of 66 by 47 by 27cm, while its larger sibling hits the scales at 5.5kg, holds 104-litres and measures 74 by 53 by 32cm. All share the same German aerospace-grade polycarbonate shell and ABS frame construction, with hidden tracker pocket, high-grade zippers and wheels and a TSA-approved lock system.

Nudient Bold Luggage V2, Cabin Bag, £220, Check-In Bag (M), £270, Check-In Bag (L), £290, Nudient.com, @Nudient

Helium Ultimate by Delsey Paris

This ultra-light luggage range from Delsey Paris comes in three sizes, cabin and medium and large check-in, all available in burgundy, silver and anthracite finishes. The Helium Ultimate Cabin tips the scales at an impressive 2.3kg, with an expandable design that measures 55 by 35 by 20cm at its most compact. Internal volume is up to 35.5 litres.

Helium Ultimate by Delsey Paris, 70cm expandable medium check-in suitcase, £345 (Image credit: Delsey Paris)

Delsey Helium Ultimate Cabin expandable suitcase 55cm, from Harrods £329 SHOP NOW

The larger check-in models also expand; the medium model is just 3.7kg and the large 3.9kg. This weightless approach is made possible by Delsey Paris’ own ‘Vectrix’ material technology, a form of woven polycarbonate that doesn’t compromise strength.

Helium Ultimate by Delsey Paris (Image credit: Delsey Paris)

Helium Ultimate carry-on, £320, medium check-in, £345, large check-in, £370, Delsey.com, @DelseyOfficial