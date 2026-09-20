Elevated above the banks of the Garonne River in Toulouse, a 1950s house by the architects Bernard Calley and Georges Alet could now be yours. Designed in 1953, the home, now listed for €1,450,000, is brimming with bold colours and modernist architecture curves and layers, which make it stand out in its sleepy suburban context.

(Image credit: © Photos Cédric Méravilles)

Tour this French 1950s house for sale

Situated on stilts on a 615 sq m plot, the house stretches over three levels. It features two interlocking volumes. The first defines its brick façade, with a ship as its obvious inspiration. Two porthole windows add to the composition's maritime references, which continue inside, in the second floor's cabin doors, for example.

(Image credit: © Photos Cédric Méravilles)

(Image credit: © Photos Cédric Méravilles)

The second volume is crisp and white – a nod to the surrounding buildings of Toulouse, a city defined by its ‘O’-shaped layout. With its offset space-age roof, the structure displays influences of the International Style, as the movement pushed the avant-garde away from art deco and towards the familiar midcentury modernism found across France.

(Image credit: © Photos Cédric Méravilles)

The building feels eclectic and intriguing. Across a gangplank-like walkway, the house opens into a spacious entrance that leads to a bright living area with a decorative fireplace. Some original details remain, including a fitted canary-yellow kitchen and an office that overlooks the Garonne River.

(Image credit: © Photos Cédric Méravilles)

(Image credit: © Photos Cédric Méravilles)

A grand marble staircase sits at the core of the house, taking visitors up to a library area and lounge. Also on this level are three bedrooms and a bathroom with a large dressing room.

(Image credit: © Photos Cédric Méravilles)

Venturing away from the marble staircase, another – this time bright red and almost pop-art-inspired – one leads up to the remaining levels. Here, visitors will find a reading nook and two attic bedrooms with porthole openings and skylights.

(Image credit: © Photos Cédric Méravilles)

(Image credit: © Photos Cédric Méravilles)

A ground level that hosts an additional bedroom, a laundry room, and a double garage completes the residence. There is also a motorhome garage leading to a separate, private terrace.

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It all comes together to form a striking 1950s house – a finely tuned example of French 20th-century architecture.

(Image credit: © Photos Cédric Méravilles)

Fifties House by Bernard Calley and Georges Alet is listed for €1,450,000. To find out more, visit architecturedecollection.fr