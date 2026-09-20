Jonny Trunk has a keen eye for casual graphic brilliance. Over a series of volumes collating imagery from the past, what was once dismissed as mere retro-fetishism is revisited and reassessed in the face of contemporary homogeneity, visual sludge and creative slop.

From Audio Erotica to Auto Erotica, through to the fetish style of Dressing for Pleasure, and the supermarket sweep of Own Label, the published output of this prolific archivist, collector and record label owner continues to delight.

France Motoring, from Holiday Exotica, Jonny Trunk, Fuel Publishing (Image credit: Jonny Trunk / Fuel Publishing)

Holiday Exotica is Trunk’s take on the best of vintage holiday brochures. This is where graphic designers and illustrators had to really step up to the plate, because their artwork was often the sole lure for the unsuspecting holidaymaker, designed to conjure up both the thrill of travel and the delights of the destination.

Business Travel by British Railways, from Holiday Exotica, Jonny Trunk, Fuel Publishing (Image credit: Jonny Trunk / Fuel Publishing)

In addition, the Trunk archive provides plenty of examples of deft graphical elegance that transcends the relatively prosaic service on offer (‘Business Travel by British Railways’, anyone?). In addition, there are destinations that feel undersold by the simplicity and purity of vision on show.

Holidays Afloat, from Holiday Exotica, Jonny Trunk, Fuel Publishing (Image credit: Jonny Trunk / Fuel Publishing)

From far-off destinations that must have boggled the mind in the early days of jet travel to places that are much closer to home, you’ll find something within the pages of Holiday Exotica to spark some kind of wanderlust, even if it’s just the pleasurable art of armchair travel.

Mutual Tours, from Holiday Exotica, Jonny Trunk, Fuel Publishing (Image credit: Jonny Trunk / Fuel Publishing)

Hotel New Hiroshima, from Holiday Exotica, Jonny Trunk, Fuel Publishing (Image credit: Jonny Trunk / Fuel Publishing)

Rome New Illustrated Guide, from Holiday Exotica, Jonny Trunk, Fuel Publishing (Image credit: Jonny Trunk / Fuel Publishing)

Holiday Exotica, Johnny Trunk, £26.95, Fuel Publishing, Fuel-Design.com, @FuelPublishing

Also available from Amazon