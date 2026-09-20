‘Holiday Exotica’ is a visual celebration of the early days of bold and beautiful vacation design
No need to pack your bags to experience these destinations; Jonny Trunk’s new compilation of print ephemera celebrates the art of holiday graphics
Jonny Trunk has a keen eye for casual graphic brilliance. Over a series of volumes collating imagery from the past, what was once dismissed as mere retro-fetishism is revisited and reassessed in the face of contemporary homogeneity, visual sludge and creative slop.
From Audio Erotica to Auto Erotica, through to the fetish style of Dressing for Pleasure, and the supermarket sweep of Own Label, the published output of this prolific archivist, collector and record label owner continues to delight.
Holiday Exotica is Trunk’s take on the best of vintage holiday brochures. This is where graphic designers and illustrators had to really step up to the plate, because their artwork was often the sole lure for the unsuspecting holidaymaker, designed to conjure up both the thrill of travel and the delights of the destination.
In addition, the Trunk archive provides plenty of examples of deft graphical elegance that transcends the relatively prosaic service on offer (‘Business Travel by British Railways’, anyone?). In addition, there are destinations that feel undersold by the simplicity and purity of vision on show.
From far-off destinations that must have boggled the mind in the early days of jet travel to places that are much closer to home, you’ll find something within the pages of Holiday Exotica to spark some kind of wanderlust, even if it’s just the pleasurable art of armchair travel.
Holiday Exotica, Johnny Trunk, £26.95, Fuel Publishing, Fuel-Design.com, @FuelPublishing
Also available from Amazon
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Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House, and co-edits the long-running things magazine weblog.