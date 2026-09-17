Wedgwood and JW Anderson continue their partnership with the release of Volume II , which features a series of ceramic mugs. The new collection follows the success of their first collaboration, which saw reissues of British studio potter Lucie Rie's works, dating back to 1964.

Wedgwood Wedgwood X Jw Anderson Mugs (set of 2) £305 SHOP NOW

Volume II leans into light, shadow, colour and form. The Northern Irish fashion designer, founder of his eponymous label and creative director of Dior since 2025, has been an avid collector of ceramics and was inspired by fifth-century Greek mugs from his personal collection.

The collaboration seeks to bridge the gap between antiquity and modernity. Made from Jasper stoneware in Barlaston, England, the collection is defined by the distinctive ribbed edges, which have a faint echo of Loewe’s grooved candles (Anderson was previously creative director at Loewe) and come with a matte finish.

Wedgwood Wedgwood X JW Anderson Mugs (set of 2) £305 SHOP NOW

'We’ve remained true to the Wedgwood palette, drawing on the surrounding landscape that I believe would have inspired Josiah Wedgwood himself,' said Wedgwood creative director Emma Glynn.

'Wedgwood has always had an incredibly nuanced relationship with colour – it’s never simply about a single shade, but how colours sit alongside and respond to one another. That really comes through in this edition: each set has its own character, yet together they feel part of the same landscape.'

Wedgwood Wedgwood X JW Anderson Mugs (set of 2) £305 SHOP NOW

The ceramic shades were chosen to counterbalance each other, acting like opposites. This includes Mercury Blue and Jasper Blue is inspired by the original Wedgwood colours; Dark Brown and Terracotta, nodding to Greek terracotta pottery; and Marsh Green and Sage Green, a reference to the Barlaston landscape where the ceramics are made. There is also a Harrods exclusive shade, Meadow Green and Shadow Grey.

Wedgwood Wedgwood X JW Anderson Mugs (set of 2) £305 SHOP NOW

The collection is the result of a natural pairing: distinctly Anderson’s style, fired up with Wedgwood’s ceramic expertise, making a chic addition to teatime.

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The JW Anderson x Wedgwood Volume II collection is £305 for a set of two, and is available via JW Anderson, Wedgwood, and Harrods