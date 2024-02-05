Loewe’s latest candles evoke scents of mushrooms and roasted hazelnuts
The Loewe ’Mushroom’ and ‘Roasted Hazelnut’ candles are new additions to the house’s wider range of fruit and vegetable-based home scents
Loewe has been producing home fragrances since 2020, with Jonathan Anderson (creative director of the historic Spanish fashion house since 2013) taking inspiration from the plants growing in his London garden. This includes candles, soaps, diffusers and room sprays perfumed with tomato leaves, pea shoots and beetroot (amongst others).
‘Smells trigger memories and for me the selection of smell is quite personal,’ Anderson told Wallpaper*. ‘I remember as a child we had a greenhouse and we grew vegetables in it, so there’s a few smells from the collection that remind me of being a child, others that remind me more of journeys I’ve taken, a bit like olfactory sketches. Smells are quite grounding in a way. Part Victorian, botanical garden, part apothecary, the mix is both scientific and sentimental.’
Loewe launches ‘Mushroom’ and ‘Roasted Hazelnut’ candles
Now, (February 2024) Loewe has announced two new additions to the vegetable-scented melange: ‘Mushroom’ and ‘Roasted Hazelnut’. The former is described as having ‘a rich, earthy scent evocative of a portobello mushroom: the Agaricus bisporus fungus that can be found growing naturally in grasslands around the world’. The notes are predominantly woody, and unfold over time to reveal patchouli.
The latter ‘has an extra-high-intensity fragrance with a woody, nutty aroma evocative of the unique fragrance of roasted hazelnuts: a culinary delicacy with a distinctively rich flavour often used in desserts and confectionary’. With sweeter notes than its fungi counterpart (including brown sugar) it is also spicy and smoky.
As with all Loewe scented candles, they are crafted in all-natural wax with a cotton wick. They are contained in stamped and glazed terracotta vessels that can be reused as storage objects for the home after the candle burns down. (In the case of ’Mushroom’ it’s a green-grey, satin finish glaze, and with ’Roasted Hazelnut’, black). Both fragrances also come in room spray and candlestick versions, too.
Loewe ‘Mushroom’ and ’Roasted Hazelnut’ scented candles, room sprays, and candle holders are available now.
Hannah Tindle is Beauty & Grooming Editor at Wallpaper*. With ten years of experience working for media titles and brands across the luxury and culture sectors, she brings a breadth of knowledge to the magazine’s beauty vertical, which closely intersects with fashion, art, design, and technology.
