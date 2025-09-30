We cross Mallorca in the Aston Martin DBX S, a new flagship model for the brand’s luxury SUV

Aston Martin chose the smooth switchbacks of Mallorca as the launch destination for the latest variant of its ‘supercar SUV’, the DBX S. Graced with the ‘S’ suffix that has denoted lightly fettled and lightened sporting Astons since the turn of the century, DBX S becomes the brand’s new flagship performance SUV, and has a credible claim to being one of the best luxury SUVs on the market.

Aston Martin DBX S (Image credit: Aston Martin / Max Earey)

Letting this big beast loose in a relatively small landscape is a bit of a gamble, given Mallorca’s popularity with the cycling community and the island’s remarkably regular bus service. Across twisting roads in the foothills of the island’s northerly mountain range, the Serra de Tramuntana, the DBX S demonstrated a gravity defying ability to go, turn and stop – the latter being especially handy when local delivery lorries show no sign of giving way.

Aston Martin DBX S (Image credit: Aston Martin / Max Earey)

DBX S’s headline specs are all about power hikes and weight saving, both of which ultimately feel like a bit of a drop in the ocean given a car as big and powerful as the DBX. There are also some mild aesthetic upgrades, most of which align with the stated aim of stripping out a bit of the big SUV’s mass. These include a carbon fibre roof panel – the largest such carbon element ever fitted to an Aston Martin – and a new, ultra-lightweight grille.

Aston Martin DBX S (Image credit: Aston Martin / Max Earey)

In all, the maximum weight you can strip out of the hefty DBX S is 47kg, a not insignificant amount made more pertinent by a corresponding lowering of the centre of gravity. You will definitely pay the price, however, because carbon fibre options – whether they’re for the wing mirrors, side strakes, lower door sill or roof – are usually extremely expensive. An even more eye-watering option are the 23” magnesium wheels; using this superlight metal removes unsprung mass yet heaven help you if you kerb them.

Aston Martin DBX S (Image credit: Aston Martin / Max Earey)

This approach to elaborate options is not unique to Aston Martin, but it’s one surefire way of extracting maximum profit out of a model. Since debuting in 2020, DBX has done wonders for Aston Martin’s bottom line, even though the company is not quite out of the woods in a world riven with uncertainty and pugnacious approaches to global trade (one of the car’s biggest markets is the US).

Aston Martin DBX S dashboard (Image credit: Aston Martin / Max Earey)

DBX S joins the relatively recently updated DBX707 to double the available models in the DBX line-up. That’s all part of an ongoing strategy to expand and extend the product line, creating enough variants and options to ensure that the average Aston customer never finds themselves without a shiny new toy to try.

One thing that has remained constant is the engine, a twin-turbo V8 that also does duty in the Aston Martin Vantage and DB12. By redesigning the turbos, Aston Martin has eked out the extra power, partly due to design innovations developed for the forthcoming Valhalla. More power goes hand in hand with handling tweaks, sharper steering and more responsive suspension.

Aston Martin DBX S (Image credit: Aston Martin / Max Earey)

There’s also the not insignificant matter of bragging rights to retain. The DBX S boasts a power output of 727PS, which is not coincidentally slightly more than the Ferrari Purosangue (725PS). The Lamborghini Urus Performante has a devilish 666PS, while the Bentley Bentayga Speed brings up the rear with 650PS. None of these cars are slow. All are arguably way too quick, given their 2-tonne mass and usual quotidian use case.

Aston Martin DBX S (Image credit: Aston Martin / Max Earey)

From the outset, what’s struck me most about the DBX is the way the car embodies the character of the brand. There may well be some remaining purists who maintain that Aston Martin should have never built an SUV, but without it, survival looks even more perilous. Even McLaren, the last hold-out amongst the big sporting marques, has a rumoured four-seater in the works. Whether Aston will ever explore the mid-size SUV and crossover market is yet to be seen.

Apple CarPlay Ultra in the Aston Martin DBX S (Image credit: Aston Martin / Max Earey)

Inside, you’ll find the usual lavishly appointed AM cabin (with even more options for upgrades and special trims). It’s also home to Apple CarPlay Ultra, the enhanced auto OS that actually made its debut in the DBX S’s sister car, DBX707, earlier in the summer.

In summary, the DBX S really is rather good, partly because it genuinely does everything. An outstanding performance car, a marvellous grand tourer and a supremely practical five-seater, it fulfils the brief of an SUV to a T. Hell, it’ll even go off-road.

Aston Martin DBX S, from £210,000, AstonMartin.com, @AstonMartin