It’s fair to say that the perfect pair of earbuds probably doesn’t exist. Happily for earbud manufacturers, that means they can keep pumping out incremental improvements to ‘help’ consumers chase perfection with the arrival of each new iteration. Although we can’t help but bolster this relentless upgrade cycle, here’s hoping that these four newly issued pieces of portable audio can all offer a long lifespan of delivering high-quality sound.

Fairbuds 2

Fairbuds 2 earbuds from Fairphone (Image credit: Fairphone)

First up, the hard-to-find but extremely admirable Fairbuds 2, the second iteration of the super-sustainable in-ear audio solution from Dutch specialist Fairphone. Smaller, lighter and more efficient than their predecessors, with 40 hours of battery life via the charge case, the earbuds have had an audio tune-up from Rotterdam-based studio Form Follows Frequency.

Fairbuds 2 earbuds from Fairphone (Image credit: Fairphone)

Most importantly, Fairbuds 2 promise to be more repairable than most, helping divert the unhealthy flow of broken and obsolete devices into landfill. The company’s own figures suggest that just 22 per cent of e-waste is recycled and that there are an estimated five billion unused mobile devices scattered around the world.

Fairphone Fairbuds 2 - Forest Green £99 SHOP NOW

Fairbuds 2, £99, Fairphone.com, @Fairphone

JBL Live 4

JBL Live 4 earbuds (Image credit: JBL)

For affordable but effective portable audio, consider the new range of earbuds from JBL. The Live 4 earbuds family comes in three flavours, Beam 4, Buds 4 and Flex 4, neatly covering the various types of in-ear fitting. All share the updated Smart Charging Case, slightly bulkier than the equivalent on account of its inbuilt screen and operating system.

JBL JBL Live Beam 4 £129.99 SHOP NOW

Thanks to the onboard JBL Smart OS 3.0 it’s entirely possible to leave your phone on charge or in your pocket and control all aspects of playback – as well as take calls and check notifications – via the compact touchscreen. Yes, this complicates an already complex piece of miniaturised tech still further, but JBL hopes there’s a positive trade-off in terms of focus and taking you away from the big screen.

JBL JBL Live Flex 4 £122.99 SHOP NOW

A full spectrum of colours adds to the enticement – orange, black, green, purple, silver, blue and sand – all which match with the on-screen UI.

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JBL JBL Live Buds 4 £106.99 SHOP NOW

JBL Live Beam 4, JBL Live Buds 4, JBL Live Flex 4, UK.JBL.com, @JBLaudio_UK

Anker Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro Max

Anker Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro Max earbuds and note-taker (Image credit: Anker)

Another piece of technological mission creep, Anker’s newest Soundcore earbuds, the Liberty 5 Pro Max offer not just a smart case with screen, but the ability to make recordings and notes that are then AI-transcribed. Again, this is all about off-loading functionality that could easily happen via apps into a discreet piece of standalone, multi-functional hardware.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro Max case (Image credit: Anker)

The Liberty 5 Pro Max are clearly pitched at those who spend their lives on the phone, rather than hardcore music fans. The 1.78-inch AMOLED screen on the smart case offers more features than JBL thanks to its note-taking ability, but the trade-off is battery life. All that AI means that maximum combined listening time is 28 hours, although this can easily be halved if you’re doing lots of recordings.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro Max | Earbuds With Ai Note-Taker Smart Case £199.99 SHOP NOW

Anker Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro Max, £199.99, Soundcore.com, @SoundcoreAudio

Bose Sport Open Earbuds

Bose Sport Open Earbuds (Image credit: Bose)

Open-ear clip-on earbuds are still very much a matter of personal taste but those that use them prefer the way eternal sounds aren’t completely obliterated and swear by the freedom afforded to their ear canals. Bose has joined the fray with its newest launch, the Sport Open Earbuds, available in Black, White Smoke and Eucalyptus Green.

Bose Sport Open Earbuds (Image credit: Bose)

As the name implies, these clip-ons are designed to stay stable and comfortable during exercise, with a soft silicone ‘cuff’ that anchors the buds to the ears. Bose’s own OpenAudio technology makes use of the small but significant air gap between bud and ear to create a natural soundscape. The earbuds are also IP54 rated for sweat, splash and dust resistance and the physical buttons are easy to feel during workouts.

Bose Bose Sport Open Earbuds £179.95 SHOP NOW

Bose has also announced the second generation of its Ultra Open Earbuds, a premium take on the open-ear design with better bass and volume and a longer battery life than before (around 27 hours including the use of the compact case). The much wider spectrum of finishes includes the decidedly different Carbon Blue, Sunset Iridescent and Desert Gold.

Bose Bose Ultra Open Earbuds £199.95 SHOP NOW

Bose Sport Open Earbuds, £179.95, Bose.co.uk

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds, £199.95, Bose.co.uk