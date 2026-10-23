A meeting of two brands that are never too far away from their next collaboration, the Fender x Paul Smith Telecaster is a new guitar out of Fender Japan, a limited-edition model due to ship in 2027 and created to mark the 80th birthday of Sir Paul Smith and the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Fender Musical Instruments Corporation.

Fender x Paul Smith Telecaster £1999 SHOP NOW

Why a Telecaster? This minimal, timeless form was designed by Leo Fender in 1949 and went into production the following year. The form has remained essentially unchanged ever since, with an infinite palette of variations keeping the Tele fresh and relevant for each successive generation. The Made in Japan series offers some of the most stylistically eclectic and finely crafted models in Fender’s range; it’s also a market with a long history of Paul Smith fandom.

Fender x Paul Smith Telecaster (Image credit: Fender x Paul Smith)

The result is this Made in Japan Paul Smith Telecaster, a guitar that is instantly recognisable as a product of the Paul Smith school of bold but tasteful polychromy. The Signature Stripe pattern covers both front and back of the alder body, paired with a tortoiseshell pickguard. A light-coloured Maple Modern neck and dark Rosewood fingerboard (the neck is shaped in Fender’s shallow C-shaped profile).

Fender x Paul Smith Telecaster (Image credit: Fender x Paul Smith)

Fender x Paul Smith Telecaster (Image credit: Fender x Paul Smith)

The guitar also features two specially modified pick-ups in the Telecaster’s signature bridge and neck positions, along with a brass barrel bridge and a custom neckplate bearing the Paul Smith logo. Each guitar is individually numbered and comes with a specially designed hard case. Orders are open now for delivery next year.

The guitar comes with its own hard case (Image credit: Fender x Paul Smith)

Paul Smith x Fender Signature Stripe Guitar Strap, £150 SHOP NOW

In addition to the guitar itself, Paul Smith has collaborated on a new 16-piece capsule collection of clothing and accessories, running from ready-to-wear pieces to fine tailoring. One item that’s a must-have for buyers of the Telecaster is the Signature Stripe Paul guitar strap, made in Japan with co-branded leather trims and a polyester weave that perfectly matches the guitar itself.

Fender x Paul Smith Telecaster (Image credit: Fender x Paul Smith)

Fender x Paul Smith Telecaster, £1,999, UK.Fender.com, @Fender

Paul Smith x Fender Signature Stripe Guitar Strap, £150, PaulSmith.com, @PaulSmithDesign