Traditionally known for its restraint and simplicity, Leica’s new partnership with Formula 1 combines a more visceral and emotive design approach, along with the use of decidedly non-photographic materials like carbon fibre. The first fruits of this partnership are the limited-edition Leica Q3 43 Formula 1 model, which is being launched with an accompanying exhibition of images by Italian motorsports photographer Callo Albanese (not using, it must be said, the new camera).

Leica Q3 45 Formula 1 Edition (Image credit: Leica Camera AG)

The Q3 has been one of Leica’s key models for several years, a full-frame digital camera with a fixed-focal-length APO-Summicron 43 f/2 ASPH lens that’s intended to precisely mimic the viewpoint of the human eye. Leica aficionados want to look then shoot, framing intuitively without having to fiddle about with a zoom.

Leica Q3 45 Formula 1 Edition (Image credit: Leica Camera AG)

In that respect, it’s a performance-focused camera, just like every Leica. The partnership goes a little further, however, by dressing up the simple form of the Q3 body with materials more suited to the pit lane. These include a carbon fibre shell for the wireless charging handgrip, along with additional applications on the shutter plate, thumb rest and shutter button.

Leica Q3 45 Formula 1 Edition (Image credit: Leica Camera AG)

All these new components were made in Germany, as is the camera itself, with millimetre-perfect carbon fibre weave. The ‘F1’ logo is also etched into the top plate and imprinted on the rope strap ends, while the front of the camera gets a non-slip Microvelour covering that’s inspired by an F1 racing steering wheel.

Leica Q3 45 Formula 1 Edition (Image credit: Leica Camera AG)

Leica and F1’s bosses have high hopes that this special edition will find its way into the paddock and become an essential accessory in the burgeoning circus surrounding the sport. It’s certainly technically adept enough to compete in this fast-moving, high-technology environment but let’s not forget that modern Formula 1 is still in full-on zeitgeist mode, riding a fresh wave of popularity and making new branded partnerships along the way.

Leica Q3 43 Formula 1 Edition, £7,300 / €8,500, Leica-Camera.com, @Leica_Camera

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