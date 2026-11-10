Leica update their premium projector to create the ultimate home cinema companion

Leica is updating its Cine Play 1 projector, bringing in a new version of this 4K favourite. This is the Cine Play 1 Plus, which gives the internal and optics and overhaul for better brightness, definition and overall quality.

Leica Cine Play 1 Plus projector (Image credit: Leica Camera)

The key takeaway is the improvement in brightness and contrast, increasing the Cine Play 1 Plus’s ability to create a cinema-equivalent experience in practically any space, day or night (providing it is of course large enough). Leica is making a great play for using its projectors to transform anywhere and everything into a screening room or gaming space, from yacht sails to ceilings and gardens.

Like its predecessor, the Cine Play 1 Plus is relatively compact, a neat piece of industrial design that contains the technical elements within a metal framework, along with a geometrically precise mounting system and superior detailing. The Leica Floor Stand 1 is available separately. The red Leica logo sits on top, while the lens itself – a Summicron zoom lens pumping out imagery via a Triple RGB laser technology and Leica’s own Image Optimization technology – is given pride of place on the minimal front panel, just like a camera.

Top view, Leica Cine Play 1 Plus projector (Image credit: Leica Camera)

A multi-functional remote provides direct access to the key streaming services (or at least those who have decided to team up with Leica). The size of image runs from 65” (a very large television) up to 300” (a colossal screen), all rendered in 4K resolution with a higher contrast than ever before, i.e. white areas of the screen are 2,000 times brighter than the darkest spot.

Leica probably wins out on overall image quality, given their expertise with lens design, but it’s worth noting that this figure isn’t particularly class leading – the XGIMI Titan Noir Ultra Max has a 12,000:1 native contrast ratio, hence its name.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Leica Camera) Leica Cine Play 1 Plus remote control (Image credit: Leica Camera) Leica Cine Play 1 Plus lens detail Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

However, where the Leica Cine Play 1 Plus really does score highly is in the device’s relative portability and superb flexibility. Standard features like automatic image alignment and focus adjustment make it simple to move from place to place, while the onboard OS goes way further than the four shortcut keys on the remote, with over 400 pre-installed apps.

It’ll hook up to your phone, tablet and laptop and the integrated sound has Dolby Digital but can of course be supplemented via extra speakers or a home cinema audio system.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Leica Cine Play 1 Plus projector (Image credit: Leica Camera)

Leica Cine Play 1 Plus, £2,550 / €2,995, Leica-Camera.com, @Leica_Camera