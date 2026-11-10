Leica update their premium projector to create the ultimate home cinema companion
The new Leica Cine Play 1 Plus projector amplifies the abilities of the original model, offering a stylish and high performance home cinema solution
Leica is updating its Cine Play 1 projector, bringing in a new version of this 4K favourite. This is the Cine Play 1 Plus, which gives the internal and optics and overhaul for better brightness, definition and overall quality.
The key takeaway is the improvement in brightness and contrast, increasing the Cine Play 1 Plus’s ability to create a cinema-equivalent experience in practically any space, day or night (providing it is of course large enough). Leica is making a great play for using its projectors to transform anywhere and everything into a screening room or gaming space, from yacht sails to ceilings and gardens.
Like its predecessor, the Cine Play 1 Plus is relatively compact, a neat piece of industrial design that contains the technical elements within a metal framework, along with a geometrically precise mounting system and superior detailing. The Leica Floor Stand 1 is available separately. The red Leica logo sits on top, while the lens itself – a Summicron zoom lens pumping out imagery via a Triple RGB laser technology and Leica’s own Image Optimization technology – is given pride of place on the minimal front panel, just like a camera.
A multi-functional remote provides direct access to the key streaming services (or at least those who have decided to team up with Leica). The size of image runs from 65” (a very large television) up to 300” (a colossal screen), all rendered in 4K resolution with a higher contrast than ever before, i.e. white areas of the screen are 2,000 times brighter than the darkest spot.
Leica probably wins out on overall image quality, given their expertise with lens design, but it’s worth noting that this figure isn’t particularly class leading – the XGIMI Titan Noir Ultra Max has a 12,000:1 native contrast ratio, hence its name.
Leica Cine Play 1 Plus remote control
Leica Cine Play 1 Plus lens detail
However, where the Leica Cine Play 1 Plus really does score highly is in the device’s relative portability and superb flexibility. Standard features like automatic image alignment and focus adjustment make it simple to move from place to place, while the onboard OS goes way further than the four shortcut keys on the remote, with over 400 pre-installed apps.
It’ll hook up to your phone, tablet and laptop and the integrated sound has Dolby Digital but can of course be supplemented via extra speakers or a home cinema audio system.
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Leica Cine Play 1 Plus, £2,550 / €2,995, Leica-Camera.com, @Leica_Camera
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House, and co-edits the long-running things magazine weblog.