Now that the iPhone Duo is finally out in the wild, we take a look at some of the accessories that have accompanied Apple’s first foray into the folding form factor. From cases and stands to apps that take advantage of the twin screen device, read on to find out how to make the most of the current flagship device.

Apple iPhone Duo Folio with Kickstand

Apple iPhone Duo Folio Apple iPhone Duo Folio with Kickstand £129 SHOP NOW

First up, what does Apple itself offer in the way of accessories for its new flagship? Accompanying the launch is this Folio made from TechWoven and fitted with magnets to let the Duo slot perfectly into place, as well as compatibility with MagSafe charging. Available in Navy Blue and Taupe, the case includes a kickstand for hands-free viewing.

Apple iPhone Duo Folio with Kickstand (Image credit: Apple)

Apple iPhone Duo Folio with Kickstand, £129, Apple.com

Bionic iPhone Duo Charger

Bionic Labs iPhone Duo Charger €229 SHOP NOW

Coming soon from French accessory wizards Bionic Labs, their take on a charger dock for the Duo. Characteristically clean and minimal, the stand is made from anodised aluminium and polished stainless steel and includes a slot on the base for an Apple Pencil. Available in black or silver, the stand also includes an adjustable arm to transform the Duo into a desktop companion when it’s not in your pocket.

Bionic iPhone Duo Charger (Image credit: Bionic Labs)

iPhone Duo Charger, €229, BionicParis.com

Moft Cases

Moft Snap Fold for Iphone Duo £38 SHOP NOW

Moft has launched two dedicated accessories for iPhone Duo, starting with its Snap Fold, a wallet and stand combo that clips magnetically to the rear of the phone and works when the Duo is both folded and unfolded. Black and white are available now, with Khaki Green and Terracotta colours coming soon.

Moft Dynamic Folio

It’s joined by the slimline Dynamic Folio, the latest in Moft’s range of Origami-inspired creased cases. Not only does the Folio offer a screen protector, but the ingenious design flips and folds in a number of ways to offer several viewing angles and also doubles up as a grip.

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Snap Fold for iPhone Duo, £39, Moft.com

Dynamic Folio for iPhone Duo, £54, Moft.com

Mous Limitless Case

Mous Limitless Case £84.99 SHOP NOW

For a company that prides itself on drop protection, the inherent fragility of a folding phone will always be a bit more of a challenge. Mous’s Limitless Case reckons its up to the job with reinforced shock-absorbing corners, a soft microfibre inner lining and a hardshell made from TPU/polycarbonate.

Mous Limitless Case (Image credit: Mous)

A range of finishes include ultra-strong Aramid fibre, leather, fabric and even walnut offset the chunky styling and give butter-fingered owners a bit of style along with the security.

Mous Limitless Case, £84.99, UK.Mous.co

Torro Leather Wallet

Torro Leather Wallet £39.99 SHOP NOW

A traditional accessory for a forward-thinking piece of technology, Torro has turned its tried and tested leatherworking skills to create this bespoke case for the iPhone Duo. Not only does it double up as a regular wallet, with card slots on the left, but there’s also a built-in stand that’ll accommodate the Duo in both open and closed positions. Magnetic clips keep the phone safely shut when stowed and there’s also full MagSafe charge compatibility.

Torro Leather Wallet (Image credit: Torro)

Torro iPhone Duo Leather Wallet Case with Stand & MagSafe Charging, £39.99, Torro.co.uk

Better Mobile Xperience SolidSafe Duo

BMX SolidSafe Duo $79.99 SHOP NOW

Not a case, but a powerbank, the new SolidSafe Duo from BMW (Better Mobile Xperience) marks the arrival of the company’s semi-solid-state cell battery technology for the iPhone Duo. Combining a custom-made 5,000mAh battery with an integrated 360-degree rotating ring stand (which works in all orientations), the SolidSafe Duo can charge wireless at up to 15W and at 20W over a wire connection (a USB-C lanyard cable is supplied).

Better Mobile Xperience SolidSafe Duo (Image credit: BMX)

BMX SolidSafe Duo, £79.99, HeyBMX.com

Tiny Computers

Tiny Computers App (Image credit: Tiny Computers)

A playful use of the Duo’s twin screens, Tiny Computers is an app that promises ten ‘retro computers you can play’, a miniature computer museum that incorporates hardware and software recreations of classic laptop machines. These include the original Macintosh, Amiga 500, and the iMac GT, alongside a host of early Windows machines and even the Commodore 64. Strictly for entertainment only (although as the developer notes, ‘occasionally, even Windows crashes).

Tiny Computers App (Image credit: Tiny Computers)

Tiny Computers, available via the App Store, $3.99, Apps.Apple.com