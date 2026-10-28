At Pierre Wine Bar on Rome’s Via della Frezza, the current wine list spans over a thousand references, amassed through decades of family collecting and accompanied by a menu that finds room for buttered tagliolini, prawn-stuffed eggs and pork ribs with miso. Milanese studio NM3 has furnished this generous undertaking in pale stone and stainless steel, fitting a counter, tables and bench seating into a compact interior whose original floor remains intact.

Pierre Wine Bar, Rome

(Image credit: Photo by Omar Golli)

Founded by Delfino Sisto Legnani, Nicolò Ornaghi and Francesco Zorzi, NM3 is known for its exacting metalwork; here, the stonework is equally alluring. Bush-hammering gives its surface a fine, uneven grain, while rounded edges soften the substantial counter and furniture, repeating the same tactile finish wherever guests hunker down with a glass.

Custom stainless-steel shelving accommodates storage, its fabrication establishing a visual affinity with the open kitchen, which remains visible from the dining area through glass and mirrors. Reflections lengthen views through the room, allowing the preparation and serving of food to remain part of the evening.

(Image credit: Photo by Omar Golli)

(Image credit: Photo by Omar Golli)

Above the counter, NMLL pendants developed with LedLinear illuminate the working surface and ceiling simultaneously, providing light for service while diffusing a gentler wash overhead. Guests can sit down to house-made focaccia and Ca’Lumaco’s Mora Romagnola prosciutto, aged for six years, or order from a menu that includes onion tatin with goat’s cheese and thyme, and confit salt cod with sweet potato, chimichurri and broccoli rabe.

The cellar has substantial French holdings spanning Champagne, Burgundy, Jura and the Loire alongside Italian bottles, with Champagne selections ranging from Clandestin’s Les Grandes Lignes 2016 to Salon 1995 and Krug 1988. Most bottles are also available to take home.

(Image credit: Photo by Omar Golli)

Pierre Wine Bar is located at Via della Frezza, 55, 00186 Roma, Italy

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