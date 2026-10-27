Hong Kong's cocktail scene is getting a new addition this November, as Lorenzo Antinori and Justin Shun Wah, the duo behind acclaimed drinking spot Bar Leone, join forces with Rosewood Hong Kong to open Bar Camillo. Taking its cues from the Italian salotto, or living room, the new bar will combine mid-century interiors with a cocktail menu rooted in Italian drinking traditions.

Opening on 25 November, Bar Camillo marks a collaboration between two of the city's most celebrated hospitality names. Bar Leone has topped The World's 50 Best Bars list for two consecutive years, while Rosewood Hong Kong, overlooking Victoria Harbour in Tsim Sha Tsui, has similarly held the top spot in The World's 50 Best Hotels rankings.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Bar Camillo)

The interiors draw on the warmth and informality of an Italian home, something Rome-born Antinori knows all too well. Expect glossy wood veneers, polished metal, mirrored walls and a retro palette of alpine green, gold and cream. The seating arrangement moves from a long, sociable banquette beside the bar to more secluded corners, while an outdoor terrace offers spectacular views across the city.

'At Bar Camillo, we want to strip away the formality found in a traditional hotel bar,' says Antinori, whose previous roles include leading the drinks programmes at London's Dandelyan and Hong Kong's Argo. 'We want to offer a setting where guests can enjoy complex drinks without feeling stuffy, where the design and exceptional service prioritises something that is both vibrant and convivial.'

(Image credit: Courtesy of Bar Camillo)

Cocktails will rotate seasonally, with four menus introduced throughout the year. Each will take inspiration from a particular moment in Italian popular culture, incorporating references to the music, art and drinking habits of its chosen period. The drinks themselves will range from aperitivi and interpretations of established classics to more playful house creations.

Lorenzo Antinori (Image credit: Courtesy of Bar Camillo)

The Negroni gets special attention. Guests can choose their preferred spirit, garnish and flavour profile – with floral, savoury and rich variations. The drink will then be prepared tableside from a Negroni trolley.

The bar takes its name from Camillo, a fictional, playful bartender whose personality informs the atmosphere and service. For Antinori, the idea is rooted in the Italian tradition of padroni di casa, or hosts of the home, where bartenders take an active role in shaping the evening.

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With just 50 seats across its indoor and outdoor spaces, Bar Camillo will be an intimate addition to Rosewood Hong Kong's food and drink offering, bringing Antinori's particular take on Italian cocktail culture to the waterfront hotel.

'Bar Camillo is bringing the energy and vibes of a standalone bar into The World’s Best Hotel,' says Antinori. 'Here, everything is deliberately relaxed yet celebratory while capturing the quality reminiscent of hanging out at the home of a close friend – just with the absolute best of service. The space itself is built to feel like a ‘cool house party’: eclectic and, most importantly, fun.'

Bar Camillo opens 25 November 2026 at Rosewood Hong Kong, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.