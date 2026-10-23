In 1976, Polo Ralph Lauren arrived in Tokyo, Japan, its first location opening within the Seibu department store in Ikebukuro. Later that year, Ralph Lauren would host a runway show in the Tokyo Prince Hotel; so would begin a love affair between Japanese consumers and the American fashion behemoth, falling into a wider adoption of US style codes happening across the country. Deemed ‘Ametora’ – a portmanteau of American Traditionalist – denim, button-downs, Western shirts and the like proliferated in Japanese cities, oftentimes remade or perfected by local producers.

Six decades on, with over 150 Ralph Lauren store in the country – including a vast Tokyo flagship in the Omotesando neighbourhood – Ralph Lauren is marking 50 years in the country with PoloFest this weekend (23-25 October 2026), the first event of its kind. Spanning three days in Jing Harajuku events space in Tokyo’s Shibuya district, the festival will bring together ‘communities of passionate [Polo] fans from around the world’ enjoying a schedule that comprises an exhibition of archival pieces (dating back from Polo Ralph Lauren’s introduction in 1967), a vintage marketplace (featuring some of the most well-known international collectors), and a series of talks.

Ralph Lauren debuts PoloFest in Tokyo, Japan

(Image credit: Polo Ralph Lauren)

It is an apt moment for such an event to take place: Polo Ralph Lauren is currently having something of a resurgence, part of a wider preppy revival (recent collections from the likes of Dior, Miu Miu and Celine have all mined collegiate and varsity dress codes; the last house is led by Michael Rider, who was previously creative director at Polo Ralph Lauren). Polo Ralph Lauren says the event encapsulates its founding principles: ‘Polo has [always] been about more than collections – it has created a distinctive world and a way of living. PoloFest is inspired by this unique emotional bond... through culture, community, collecting, and conversation.’

‘I have collected Ralph Lauren for most of my life and it’s the perfect opportunity to share this passion with other like-minded people,’ Albie Robert, founder of The Polo Archive – an Instagram that documents rare Polo Ralph Lauren garments and imagery – tells Wallpaper* of participating in PoloFest. ‘It is also significant to be a part of the first collectors event of its kind – something only Ralph Lauren could do.’

(Image credit: Polo Ralph Lauren)

‘It has been amazing so far, meeting collectors and Ralph Lauren wearers from all over the world, some of whom I have spoken to over Instagram over the years,’ he continues, joining the likes of Japan’s Big Apple Store, the United States’ Millennial Decorator, Italy’s Tartan Vintage and Canada’s F as in Frank, among others, at the event. ‘It has been inspirational to see the many ways people wear and collect from all corners of the world – from the US to Japan to New Zealand. It shows the power of Ralph Lauren’s storytelling, which always allows you to be transported.’

PoloFest marks the first in a series of events that will celebrate Ralph Lauren’s 60th anniversary, taking place officially in 2027 (as for whether PoloFest will become an annual occurrence is yet to be announced). Founded in 1967 by the eponymous designer, the fashion empire began with a line of men’s neckties branded with ‘Polo’ and notable for their wider cut. ‘It was influenced by Ivy League, and then by England,’ he said of the Polo branding in a 1985 issue of New York Magazine. ‘I admired the European style, and horses and the whole atmosphere of a good life. I wasn’t merely interested in fashion. I’m not a fashion lover, but I knew what I admired.’

PoloFest takes place 23-25 October 2026, at Jing Harajuku in Tokyo’s Shibuya district. Admission is complimentary, with tickets available exclusively through the Ralph Lauren LINE membership community.

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For more information on PoloFest, visit the Ralph Lauren website.

(Image credit: Polo Ralph Lauren)