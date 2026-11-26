‘It’s just a number, isn’t it?’ remarks the art historian and Central Saint Martins tutor Marketa Uhlirova, contemplating what it means for Fashion in Film Festival to be turning 20. ‘But it felt like a good excuse to pause, look back and think about what comes next. What’s changed? What are we doing now, and is it still relevant?’ This year’s programme, titled ‘The Party and the Guests’ and running between 28 November through 7 December 2026 across several London venues, has been devised to be both a celebratory occasion and a moment for reflection.

Indeed, that William Klein’s Who Are You, Polly Maggoo? is screening at the 2026 edition takes the festival right back to the beginning: It was after watching the 1966 fashion mockumentary, twice (once in English with poor visuals and a second time in French with a sharper picture), at the invitation of the late Roger K Burton – the stylist and archivist with whom Uhlirova co-founded the festival alongside Christel Tsilibaris – that the idea for some kind of event recontextualising cinema’s sartorial leanings originated. ‘When you say “fashion and film”, people tend to imagine Blow-Up or The Devil Wears Prada, but we wanted to open that up,’ explains Uhlirova. ‘The aim for the festival is and was always to investigate something, rather than show the already familiar.

‘The aim for the festival is and was always to investigate something, rather than show the already familiar’ Marketa Uhlirova

‘Christel and I both came from curating contemporary art, so our minds veered towards curating an exhibition, but in cinemas,’ she continues. ‘Most people involved in exhibiting film called themselves programmers then, but we saw curating and programming as quite distinct. For us, curating meant digging into archives for the unknown, finding unexpected connections between films, and proposing concepts beyond the usual frameworks of auteur or genre-based seasons. We were trying to rethink how we understand the relationship between fashion and film – a relationship between two art forms, two industries and two cultures that constantly interact.’

The very first festival, which Klein would subsequently attend, was called ‘Between Stigma and Enigma’ and examined the ambiguous attitudes cinema holds towards fashion; last year’s programme meanwhile, curated with Wallpaper* contributing editor Dal Chodha, took nature as its starting point, surveyed under the banner ‘Grounded’. This year the team have borrowed the moniker of Czech filmmaker Jan Němec’s twice-banned 1966 political satire, reinterpreting the ‘guests’ of the title to honour the ongoing conversation and contributions of previous collaborators. As such, it’s a programme focused not on any one theme, but rather indebted to the touchstones of curation that have come to shape Fashion in Film Festival.

Exploring punk, forgotten French fashion, early motion picture and the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival – via rare screenings, live music, discussions and new commissions – ‘The Party and the Guests’ features in its line-up Jarvis Cocker, Caroline Evans, Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson, Émile Reynaud and John Maybury, among many others. Below, Uhlirova shares and discusses five of her must-sees.

Animated into Being: First Dressed Bodies in Motion

Woman Opening Parasol, photographed by Eadweard Muybridge, Animal Locomotion, 1887 (Image credit: Courtesy of Metropolitan Museum of Art)

‘This programme is a bit of an experiment. I wanted to look at how the very first bodies in moving images were dressed. Film history has largely been written with an emphasis on technology and medium-specific innovation. It has focused on cinema emerging from animation and photography, and on various chemical and technological advances. I’m asking a different question: how are these bodies dressed, and what does that tell us about the beginnings of moving images? There are recurring ways of staging bodies, and dress plays a part in those, even before films explicitly take it as their subject. As a historian of visual culture, I’ve always been puzzled by how, in the 2000s, everyone seemed to think fashion film was this new phenomenon. That’s bollocks: fashion has been part of moving images from the very beginning – you just have to know where to look.’

Sunday 6 December 2026, 2pm, Ciné Lumière. Book here.

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Who Are You, Polly Maggoo? (1966)

Still from Who are you, Polly Maggoo, 1966 (Image credit: Courtesy Fashion in Film Festival, 2026)

‘Polly Maggoo was the film we started with, so holds a lot of memories. The film wasn’t officially out on DVD back in 2005, so we first watched it on two bootleg copies that our co-founder Roger K Burton had got hold of. One day he said, “You should come over and let’s watch a film together.” We ended up watching it twice: one copy had a good image but was entirely in French (and our French was quite poor then), the other was in English, but the image was terrible. Still, we were intrigued and thought it would be interesting to organise something around fashion and film – this was, in fact, Roger's idea, one he generously sent me away with. That’s really how it all started. The project grew into a film programme, which then became a festival. Miraculously, William Klein agreed to come to the screening. Christel and I were only just starting and we were really naïve – it didn’t occur to us that his visit to London might attract quite a bit of press attention.’

Sunday 6 December 2026, 3.30pm, Ciné Lumière. Book here.

Resistance, Connection, Enclosure: John Maybury in the 1980s

Still from The Union Jacking Up, 1985 (Image credit: Image courtesy of Fashion in Film Festival 2026)

‘John Maybury is someone I’ve had my eye on for a long time – though I was mainly familiar with his music videos and his collaborations with fashion designers. We’re screening four of his films, ending with one he made for Rifat Ozbek, to replace his live fashion show for S/S 1990. But the programme as you see it was sparked by a chance conversation with the film scholar Juan A Suárez, who came to London to research his new project on queer memory in the 1980s, which also included Maybury’s shorts. Within five seconds of his mentioning this, we agreed he would curate a programme. It is entirely his selection; we just agreed he would focus it on fashion and the way Maybury works with the surfaces of images as well as textiles. This is quite typical for the way we work: the curation is often somewhat open-ended, and shaped organically through many different encounters and conversations. We’re actually publishing a booklet featuring Sophia Buck’s interview with Maybury about his fashion films for Rifat Ozbek. Sophia is one of this season’s co-organisers, and the interview grew out of Suárez’s programme.’

Saturday 28 November 2026, 8pm, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Cinema 1. Book here.

Top Ten Designers in Paris (1980)

Still from Top Designers in Paris, 1980 (Image credit: Courtesy of the Fashion in Film Festival, 2026)

‘Top Ten Designers in Paris is a really interesting piece of cultural history. It was made by a collective called Soft Ware Productions in 1979 and released in 1980 – though it was shown only a couple of times before disappearing into the archive. The six collaborators, including the experimental filmmaker Vivian Ostrovsky, decided to go to Paris to film the fashion shows. They felt fashion was an interesting subject and that hardly anyone was showing it on film. There were of course earlier television formats like Dim Dam Dom and Videofashion, but this film was produced in a different spirit. It has a more introspective tone and gives the collections more space than television allowed. It is interspersed with designer interviews – but also lovely shots of Paris, which give it another dimension that places fashion within the life of the city in a really beautiful way. I was intrigued to discover two or three designers I’d never even heard of, including France Andrevie. Working on fashion, it’s not often you come across historical names that are completely new to you.’

Screening 1, Saturday 5 December 2026, 3.50pm, Ciné Lumière. Screening 2, Monday 7 December 2026, 7.50pm, Ciné Lumière. Book here.

Protéa (1913)

Still from Protea, 1913 (Image credit: Courtesy of Fashion in Film Festival, 2026.)

‘My final highlight is, inevitably, Protéa at the Barbican, with live narration by Jarvis Cocker, a string trio from the Elysian Collective and Foley artists Franziska and Matthias Radcliffe. Protéa is a resourceful action heroine from 1913, arguably cinema’s first female spy, who moves from one disguise to another on a secret mission. What’s brilliant is that we actually watch her transform: the film draws our attention to the art of disguise as a visible passage from one identity to another. In this, the film still draws on the earlier tradition of trick film, but it also feels very quirky and contemporary. Our team was blown away that Cocker accepted the invitation to do a live narration – and, in fact, to go much further, inviting his own guests to help bring the film to life in a completely new and unexpected way. We can’t wait.’

Sunday 29 November 2026, 3pm, Barbican, Cinema 1. Book here.