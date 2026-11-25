Maison Guiette has many claims to fame. It is Le Corbusier's first commission outside of France. It also remains, to this day, the modernist architecture master's only surviving building in Belgium. Furthermore, the home was famously once owned by fashion designer and member of the seminal Antwerp Six group, Ann Demeulemeester, and her photographer husband Patrick Robyn – and continues to belong to their family, today occupied by their son Victor, his partner and child. Still, due to its private nature, it's a lesser-known 20th-century marvel, and few, beyond the influential designer's friends and family, have passed its threshold to this day.

A new book, out this month, celebrates this storied pedigree and offers a precious, rare look inside the structure. (Demeulemeester and Robyn restored it to its former glory and continuously looked after it, but seldom allowed it to be seen by a broader public. As a result, the home's interior remained largely shrouded in mystery – until now.)

(Image credit: Fondation Le Corbusier)

Discover Maison Guiette in Antwerp

Designed in 1926 and completed in 1927, Maison Guiette was commissioned as a home and atelier for artist and art critic René Guiette. Le Corbusier worked on it together with Pierre Jeanneret (and on-site architect Paul Smekens), following modernist principles, placing the residential element on the lower levels and the artist's studio at the top. The latter spans two levels and features large windows, perfect for painting. There is also a terrace; yet, set on a long and relatively narrow plot, this is not a huge residence. The project packs a lot in, while spanning a mere 95 sq m.

It was listed as a Unesco World Heritage Site in 2016 and has always been a private home – changing hands only once so far: from the Guiette family to the Demeulemeester-Robyn one.

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Discussing Maison Guiette with Ann Demeulemeester and Patrick Robyn

We caught up with Demeulemeester and Robyn to find out more about the new book, what prompted it, and how it evolved. The lavish tome includes photography – both archival and new – drawings and even the modernist's correspondence from the time of the house's commission. There are essays and previously untold, private stories about the residents' experiences there, the home's acquisition by Demeulemeester and Robyn and life there now. Victor, a graphic designer, photographer and art director, led the publication's design.

(Image credit: Victor Robyn)

Wallpaper*: Tell me how you first came across the house. Did you instantly know you wanted to buy it?

Demeulemeester and Robyn: In the early 1980s, we moved to Antwerp together to study at the Royal Academy of Art, Ann to focus on fashion and Patrick on photography. In 1981, Patrick was scouting for interesting locations to shoot. One day he noticed this black house. Completely covered in slate. It didn’t occur to him that it could be a house by Le Corbusier, although I knew who he was. But he felt very attracted to it, and rang the door to see inside. The house was being used by workmen from the company building the tunnel that runs under the road in front of the house. They gave him the name and phone number of the owner, Marianne Guiette, the daughter of the Belgian modernist painter René Guiette, who had commissioned the house from Le Corbusier in 1926.

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Buying the house did not occur to us at the time because we were young students who didn’t have any money, but Patrick said he was interested anyway, just so he could visit the house to see the inside. It was a ruin, but it was a very beautiful ruin. About two years later, Marianne called us to ask if we were still interested. And one thing led to another – you will need to read the book to discover the full story...

(Image credit: Luc Wauman)

W*: How much did you know of the house, its design and history, when you first bought it?

D&R: By the time we bought it, we knew it was the only building by Le Corbusier in Belgium. But the house was in such a poor state, and had been transformed quite far from its original state. The outside was covered in slate, rooms had been repainted in different colours over the years, and there were many problems with rain leaking in. During that time, there was a lot less awareness of the importance of Le Corbusier, but the house had nonetheless been registered as a protected monument since René Guiette passed away in 1976. We knew we were buying a ruin, but we were in love with it.

W*: How long did you live there? And who lives there now?

D&R: We moved in immediately after we bought it, in 1983, and lived there until around 2005. The transition of moving out went very gradually because we worked on our collections in the building next to our house – we built a dedicated atelier and office for the fashion house on the empty plot next door in 1993.

Now our son Victor, his partner and their son live in the house. He has lived in the house for longer than us, since his birth in 1986. Usually, it’s the children who leave the nest, and the change is sudden. Here, the transition from one generation to the next was gradual.

(Image credit: Victor Robyn)

W*: Tell me about looking after the house. I understand you had to repair and refurbish it as time went by, as, of course, it is a family home, and it's an old building. What work did you do on it while living there?

D&R: First we lived in the house with almost no furniture. We taped the broken windows and put buckets to catch water coming in. Plans for the first restoration project, led by Georges Baines, began in 1985; they were approved for funding in 1987, to tie in with the 100th anniversary of Le Corbusier’s birth. Thanks to this funding, we could save the house, and around 1989 we could move back in. In the 1990s, we repainted the interiors. Patrick had found a small paint-maker in Switzerland, Katrin Trautwein, to reproduce Le Corbusier’s original colour formulas. The latest restoration was completed in 2024 with the help of Luc Deleu. This restoration was the moment of culmination, the end of a journey. We finished it the way Le Corbusier would have wanted it, we think.

W*: What brought about this book project – why now?

D&R: This year, the house celebrates its 100th birthday, as well as its tenth year of Unesco World Heritage. Our son Victor (a photographer and graphic designer) saw it as a great opportunity to make the publication happen. It has been on his mind for some years already, so it did not come out of the blue. The anniversary was also a great motivator for the different collaborating institutions and the publisher.

(Image credit: René Guiette)

(Image credit: René Guiette)

W*: Tell me a bit about the process of making the book: the collaborators, the challenges and the opportunities.

D&R: We have been collecting documentation on the house over many years and wanted to share the full story of the house. In a sense, we did not want to make a typical architecture book, but worked on a more personal approach, to include stories from the inhabitants' perspective. Next to all the plans, drawings and photography from the 1920s until now, we have also reproduced all the written correspondence between René Guiette and Le Corbusier. And next to the more theoretical texts, we’ve included testimonies from the two different families who have lived in the house.

We have worked closely with Le Fondation Le Corbusier, the Flanders Heritage agency, the Flanders Architecture Institute, the archives of René Guiette and his family, and included quite a lot from our own archive and photography in the house as well, of course. The challenge was to structure all the available archive material to create a consistent and chronologically correct story, but this also created the opportunity for Victor to learn even more about the house he grew up in.

(Image credit: Patrick Robyn)

(Image credit: Fondation Le Corbusier)

W*: Do you miss living there?

D&R: We still visit regularly, and each time we get reminded of how beautiful it is. We’re happy that Victor lives there, and so it doesn’t feel like we have ever left.

W*: Do you have a favourite spot in the house?

D&R: That would probably be the artist studio on the top floor. A wonderful light-infused place to work – and still being used in the way it was intended 100 years ago.

(Image credit: Victor Robyn)

(Image credit: Victor Robyn)

'Maison Guiette – Le Corbusier', €69.95, is available at the Holiday Market at The Get, Sint Annaplein 7, Ghent, Belgium, open daily from 27 November to 24 December 2026

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