Where does an architect live? Architects' houses often capture our imagination. Think of Lina Bo Bardi's home, with its Brazilian modernist flair, or Alvar Aalto’s retreat, brimming with organic forms and natural materials. Now, we don't have to wonder any more; a dedicated new book by Phaidon allows readers a glimpse inside the homes of some of the greatest architects of the last 75 years.

Architects' Houses, a new book by Phaidon

Phaidon Press Architects' Houses £69.95 SHOP NOW

Architects’ Houses, written by Dominic Bradbury, explores the safe spaces where these creative minds resided and where myriad brilliant designs were born. The hefty tome features over 200 residences, showcasing both the interiors and exteriors of each one.

Charles & Ray Eames, Case Study House #8, 1949, Los Angeles, California, USA (Image credit: Charles & Ray Eames, Case Study House #8, 1949, Los Angeles, California, USA. Image credit: © J. Paul Getty Trust. Getty Research Institute, Los Angeles (2004.R.10) (page 77))

Charles & Ray Eames, Case Study House #8, 1949, Los Angeles, California, USA (Image credit: Charles & Ray Eames, Case Study House #8, 1949, Los Angeles, California, USA. Image credit: © J. Paul Getty Trust. Getty Research Institute, Los Angeles (2004.R.10) (page 77))

Whittling down the projects to feature was no easy feat, as Bradbury told Wallpaper*: ‘We began by drawing up a rather ambitious long wish list of architects and houses that we were interested in featuring, including projects from all around the world, running across a timeline from 1950 through to today.

'The ambition was to have a wide spectrum of pioneering homes that, in their own way, told a bigger story about the evolution of modern residential architecture. But then there was the difficult challenge of editing down that wish list to 200 entries while carefully curating the content, keeping hold of the ambition to create a truly international and wide-ranging survey.’

Charles & Ray Eames, Case Study House #8, 1949, Los Angeles, California, USA (Image credit: Charles & Ray Eames, Case Study House #8, 1949, Los Angeles, California, USA. Image credit: © J. Paul Getty Trust. Getty Research Institute, Los Angeles (2004.R.10) (page 77))

Naturally, Bradbury felt key industry figures had to be included, hence the homes of Charles & Ray Eames, Lina Bo Bardi, Richard Neutra, Frank Gehry, Peter Zumthor, Shoei Yoh and other master architects. However, beyond this, he explained he was also looking for lesser-known, individual homes that explored different ways of thinking: ‘From Marcos Acayaba in Brazil, for instance, through to Kulapat Yantrasast in California. The sense of difference and individuality within each project was key to the selection process,’ he explains.

Hiroshi Hara, Hara House, 1974, Tokyo, Japan (Image credit: Image credit: Courtesy Hiroshi Hara + Atelier Phi (page.120))

With each inclusion, there is a short paragraph on the architect’s design theories, dreams, and beliefs. The author doesn't dwell on each architect’s major career commissions, which makes Architects' Houses a rather refreshing and honest take on their work.

Hiroshi Hara, Hara House, 1974, Tokyo, Japan (Image credit: Image credit: Courtesy Hiroshi Hara + Atelier Phi (page.120))

When asked if there are any similarities between the featured architects’ work, Bradbury notes, ‘There are a few common threads or themes that one might pick out. There is, for the most part, a true sense of respect for context and for the precious landscapes that we live in. Sustainability and environmental awareness, similarly, can be seen through so many of the featured homes.’

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Albert Frey, Frey House II, 1964, Palm Springs, California, USA (Image credit: Albert Frey, Frey House II, 1964, Palm Springs, California, USA)

However, it was the more sculptural and experimental houses that offered the most surprises. ‘There are projects such as Javier Senosiain’s Casa Orgánica or Juan O’Gorman’s Casa Cueva, which have the character and provenance of artworks as much as living homes; on the more experimental side, Eduardo Longo’s Casa Bola, Richard Foster’s Round House and Agustin Hernández’s Praxis House are all wonderfully inventive and groundbreaking,’ he adds.

Albert Frey, Frey House II, 1964, Palm Springs, California, USA (Image credit: Albert Frey, Frey House II, 1964, Palm Springs, California, USA)

Bradbury concludes: ‘I think it’s the sense of difference and individuality seen throughout the projects in the book that really makes it so special. It’s incredible to see so many inspiring solutions to the architectural challenge of creating a bespoke home offered by architects from all around the world.’

Albert Frey, Frey House II, 1964, Palm Springs, California, USA (Image credit: Albert Frey, Frey House II, 1964, Palm Springs, California, USA)

Architects' Houses by Dominic Bradbury for Phaidon, £69.95, is available via phaidon.com