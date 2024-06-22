Lucha Libre and modernist architecture meet in Mexican short film ‘El Luchador’
‘El Luchador’ blends Lucha Libre and architecture, in a Mexican short film set in Agustín Hernández Navarro's modernist home Casa Praxis in Mexico City
Mexico's Lucha Libre – a type of free wrestling – and modernist architecture come together in El Luchador, a new short film commission produced by Simon Company following its author's win of the Simon Prize 2023 with a previous film, El Trapo. The 2024 piece honours the work of Agustín Hernández Navarro (1924-2022), the Mexican sculptor, poet and architect, and his unique Casa Praxis, a distinctive concrete home of geometric forms and raw brutalist nature set among the leafy edges of Mexico City – where the film is set.
Lucha Libre meets Casa Praxis: watch 'El Luchador'
The short film was created by René Baptista, Tito Sánchez, and architecture studio RA! (Cristóbal Ramírez de Aguilar, Pedro Ramírez de Aguilar, and Santiago Sierra). It tells the story of a young 'dreamer' aspiring to become a 'Luchador' - his journey told against the backdrop of the iconic Mexican home, which was built in 1975 and featured in Wallpaper* in 2003 as part of a profile on Hernández Navarro.
‘When brainstorming the architecture video, we were drawn to this house because it is a brutalist icon in Mexico. Fortunately, we connected with the family of architect Agustín Hernández and secured permission to film there. The decision was driven by curiosity about the house's interior, paired with the humorous contrast of its brutalist style, which seems fit for a villain or superhero, and the idea of a child inhabiting the body of a wrestler,’ the team say on their choice of location.
'Agustín Hernández's work is deeply influenced by pre-Hispanic architecture, and this cultural reference permeates his designs. This made it natural for us to create a film with a distinctly Mexican identity, highlighting our history, culture, and comedic quirks.'
Adding humour and a tongue-in-cheek approach to their project was important for the team, who aimed to instill a sense of the unexpected and focus on an unseen side of Casa Praxis' architecture – as opposed to the dramatic, serious and more visually pristine way it has been typically presented. Instead, they went for a series of montages with a ‘comedic tone’ – at the same time, tying it to Lucha Libre, a 'symbol strongly tied to Mexican identity'.
This approach is supported by the authors' belief that the main focus of their project is not the building. They explain: ‘Architecture plays a secondary role in this project, with the narrative focusing on the Luchador as the central character. The architecture serves as a supporting character, with the house's light and spaces crucially enhancing the story of a child's dream home.'
‘At RA!, we design architecture by considering how it will be inhabited. We focus on spaces from the spectator's point of view, prioritising human experience over formalistic whims. Our design process includes creating storyboards with illustrations to visualise our experience through the spaces, capturing the essence of time, which is a vital element in our work. For this project, we crafted a storyboard with illustrations, just as we do for every project.'
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
Ginfish is a concoction of whale tales, friendship and limited-edition design
New premium gin brand Ginfish was founded by two friends inspired by a fossilised whale discovered in the Piedmont region, a love of the sea and an adoration for the rituals of mixology
By Tianna Williams Published
-
This dynamic preschool concept in Ethiopia extends learning beyond the classroom walls
This preschool in Ethiopia was designed by Studio MEMM to integrate learning with its surrounding context
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Take a seat on the Visionnaire Swinging Throne by Sara Ricciardi
Sara Ricciardi's Swinging Throne for Visionnaire was created in collaboration with artisanal trimmings maker, Antica Fabbrica Passamanerie Massia Vittorio 1843 and shown in Milan during Salone del Mobile
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Mexico’s Amelia Tulum is where ‘the architecture becomes part of the jungle’
Amelia Tulum by Sordo Madaleno combines a human-centred approach and lots of greenery to craft a Mexican residential community like no other
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Scenic Garden offers architectural pavilions and a new green lung for Mexico City
Scenic Garden, designed by Michan Architecture and a team of collaborators, adds green infrastructure to Mexico City's bustling urban experience
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
A Cancun retreat by Mexico’s Vieyra Estudio takes inspiration ‘from the ocean’
Casa Nube, a new Cancun retreat by Vieyra Estudio, merges sea, style and sustainability in a private residence defined by a series of pools and terraces
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
Antonio Solá offers a residential haven of calm in Mexico City
Antonio Solá, a new housing project by architecture studio Módica Ledezma, is a complex of four townhouses that offer serenity in the bustle of Mexico City
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
A Mexican artist’s studio makes the most of light and volume in San Miguel Chapultepec
A Mexican artist's studio and home, designed by JJRR in the heart of Mexico City, makes the most of volume and light for its owner, Stefan Brüggemann
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Pabellón de la Reserva and its sustainable architecture nod to its natural setting
Pabellón de la Reserva by architecture studio Hemaa offers an idyllic countryside getaway, a stone's throw from Mexico City
By Ellie Stathaki Last updated
-
Orchid Pavilion channels Japanese philosophy for blossoming flowers in Puerto Escondido
Orchid Pavilion by CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica provides fitting shelter for flower conservation in Mexico's Casa Wabi
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Residential development The Village on the Yucatán Peninsula frames its verdant environment
The Village by Sordo Madaleno is a meticulously composed apartment building, built on a strict grid with an emphasis on outside space and connection to site
By Jonathan Bell Published