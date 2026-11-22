Part of the joy of putting together a gift guide is that it gives you license to just sit at your desk and daydream. Yes – there are to-buy things on my growing shopping list, composed organically throughout the year as I discover what's missing from my wardrobe and cupboards. However, being organised and knowing what I need does not always result in the best fantasy wishlist. Sometimes, what's required is to put the laptops away and the notebooks down and just let the imagination run wild, asking: what would bring on a smile? This year's inspiration is about everyday luxuries, hunting for gifts that are cocooning, indulging and add festive sprinkle to daily life.

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