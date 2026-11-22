Wallpaper* gift guides: architecture expert Ellie Stathaki's festive wish list
Architecture & environment director Ellie Stathaki shares her dream list to browse for festive inspiration and season's gifts for all
Part of the joy of putting together a gift guide is that it gives you license to just sit at your desk and daydream. Yes – there are to-buy things on my growing shopping list, composed organically throughout the year as I discover what's missing from my wardrobe and cupboards. However, being organised and knowing what I need does not always result in the best fantasy wishlist. Sometimes, what's required is to put the laptops away and the notebooks down and just let the imagination run wild, asking: what would bring on a smile? This year's inspiration is about everyday luxuries, hunting for gifts that are cocooning, indulging and add festive sprinkle to daily life.
A soothing balm
I am always on the hunt for hydration - my delicate skin is prone to dryness. This promisingly nourishing beeswax and olive oil balm combines a luscious base with 1OAM Apotheke's stylish presentation - all made in Greece. It's next on my list of beauty products to try.
Summer dreaming
We may be about to enter the depths of winter, but I am already dreaming of summer. The Row's stylish footwear has long been on my wish list, and these flip-flops are currently at the very top. I am imagining my next city break wearing them, sunscreen on and sunglasses at the ready.
A city, in your hands
This 3D model is the height of architectural gifting. Who wouldn't like to own an entire neighbourhood - or even a city? Explore your hometown in a unique way, or use it to dream about far-flung destinations.
Light for the dark winter nights
Japanese-American artist Isamu Noguchi's Akari lamps are a piece of design history - I'd love to have one at home. The ceiling pendant is a favourite, but the desk ones are a close second. Sculptural, delicate and highly functional, the series comprises lasting, versatile classics, all of which would look at home in almost any space.
Charm and festive twinkle
These playful little mushroom charms by emerging jeweller Martina Kocianova transform the power of nature into highly covetable pieces of everyday jewellery. The Central Saint Martins and Sarabande Foundation alumna draws on forest finds and fungi to craft a collection inspired by zodiac signs.
The beauty of sound
I have been on the hunt for the right gadget to play my record collection on, and Audio-Technica’s colourful makeover of the AT-LP60XBT is just the thing. The teal edition brings a pop of fun to the living room, without compromising on sound quality.
The perfect blend
I do love a cocktail, but I don't love the faff of making one. This Goldenbird series is the best of both worlds – mix already done and looking gorgeous too. Please may I have the Negroni one?
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Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).