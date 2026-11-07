Isamu Noguchi ’s glowing washi lanterns and light sculptures have nearly become as universal as light itself. The paper lanterns glow far and wide, bringing a supremely soft warmth to homes, offices, hotels, restaurants and film and TV sets. The pioneering American artist and designer (1904–1988) created the first designs for his Akari light sculptures 75 years ago, a milestone that's now being celebrated with a new exhibition, now on view at his namesake museum in New York. From then on, Noguchi relentlessly formed new iterations. Despite spawning a legion of copycats and dupes, Noguchi’s original Akari shows no signs of dimming in appeal. Here's what to know about the Akari lantern's history and influence.

Isamu Noguchi photographed among Akari fixtures. (Image credit: Photo: Louise Dahl-Wolfe. © The Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum, New York / Artists Rights Society)

When did Isamu Noguchi create the Akari lantern?

Noguchi’s Akari light sculptures were born in 1951 during a visit to Gifu, Japan, where he encountered illuminated paper lanterns called chochin. The handcrafted lanterns made of mulberry bark paper were mostly used as decorations or advertisements, as Noguchi observed. Eventually, Noguchi was introduced to the city’s mayor, who requested that the artist revive Gifu’s lantern industry as it had become diluted by inferior replicas. Noguchi swiftly developed two ideas for lanterns with an eye toward the future:x he replaced the customary candle with an incandescent lightbulb.

Early Akari lantern designs in the 1950s. (Image credit: Photo: Stephen Michael. © The Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum, New York / Artists Rights Society)

What is an Akari lantern made of?

Under the term Akari, a Japanese word meaning ‘light’ that’s also associated with weightlessness, Noguchi established paper lanterns as sculptures that blend traditional craftsmanship with modern living. He fashioned Akari from high-quality materials used in Gifu: strips of mulberry bark washi paper structured with bamboo ribbing. The washi paper’s durability with impressive plasticity allowed Noguchi to play with shapes while maintaining the practicality of their collapsible construction. With the ability to flatten and expand, the lanterns proved easy to ship and towed the line between material and immaterial.

Isamu Noguchi’s studio in Kita Kamakura, Japan, 1952. (Image credit: © The Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum, New York / Artists Rights Society)

A decades-long dedication to developing new designs

In Noguchi’s lifetime, he created more than 200 Akari models. ‘Noguchi spoke of developing new designs as a way to ‘foil [his] many imitators, through innovation, to reach a point where they could no longer follow,’ ‘ says Kate Wiener, curator for The Noguchi Museum in New York, which has recently opened an exhibition dedicated to the influential lanterns. ‘Certainly, this was one motivation, but he also described his continued efforts as something more deeply felt: "[It] became like a cause with me—a new shape, merely, was not enough; it obviously had to be fitted into today's new ways and uses."'

Noguchi working on a paper template for an Akari design. (Image credit: © The Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum, New York / Artists Rights Society)

Noguchi fiercely believed in the modern relevance of Akari. ‘They embodied his lifelong vision of a hybrid, accessible form of sculpture that could transcend the boundaries between art and design and become an integral part of everyday experience,’ Wiener adds. ‘I think this is ultimately what kept him returning to Akari. He saw in them seemingly endless possibilities and was continually inspired to explore just how far he could take them.’

The earliest versions of Akari are a table lamp identified as 9A and floor lamp labeled 14A , says Evan Scott, the museum’s director of retail and merchandising. Set on three-legged metal frames, both styles feature wooden collars and evenly spaced bamboo ribbing. Other Akari models range from globe-shaped ceiling lights to column-shaped shades with minimal bamboo ribbing. While they predominantly come in an off-white hue, some models feature colourful screen-printed designs on the neutral background.

Noguchi designing Akari with Japanese architect Kenzo Tange and Michio Noguchi in 1952. (Image credit: © The Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum, New York / Artists Rights Society)

The enduring allure of Akari light sculptures

Akari light sculptures still enthrall the contemporary era. ‘There is an obvious beauty to the way light suffuses and filters through the mulberry bark paper used for Akari that probably accounts for a good bit of their lasting appeal,’ says Matthew Kirsch, curator and director of research for The Noguchi Museum. ‘There is a warmth in the way light is transmitted through the paper of an Akari that is missing from its many imitators.’

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Akari lanterns also possess a fine handmade quality, partly apparent in the shades’ natural wrinkles. ‘The method of construction for most models, based on the chochin lantern's spiral bamboo ribbing, is relatively unchanged from how they were made when Noguchi began working with the Ozeki family in Gifu in the 1950s and, obviously, for many decades before that,’ Kirsch explains.

Noguchi among colourful Akari light sculptures in 1954. (Image credit: © The Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum, New York / Artists Rights Society)

How to buy an Akari lantern of your own

Over the years, design lovers seeking ‘elegant people’s art,’ as Noguchi called Akari, have gravitated to certain models. ‘1A and 1N have remained two of the most popular table Akari,’ says Scott. ‘The globe and saucer-shaped ceiling Akari, which come in a number of sizes and shapes and bamboo ribbing styles, are also popular.’

Real Akari light sculptures are sold directly through The Noguchi Museum, online and at the brick and mortar shop in Queens. Ozeki & Co. sells Akari in Japan, and Vitra caters to Europe and the Middle East, among other regions. Occasionally, certain models are sold through exhibition and design partners, which can be referenced on the museum’s website . One element marks every authentic Akari: a red sun and moon stamped on the shade. Contemporary models also have a signature that reads 'I. Noguchi' next to the Akari logo.

Isamu Noguchi with Akari models 21N and 23N in the late 1960s. (Image credit: © The Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum, New York / Artists Rights Society)

‘No Ordinary Light: Akari at 75’ is on view at the The Noguchi Museum, from 4 November 2026 – 5 September 2027 at 9-01 33rd Road, Long Island City, New York 11106, USA