A series of self-portraits inspired the second Piaget wristwatch authored in collaboration with The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. Warhol presented his Camouflage canvases in 1986. Part of the artist’s body of abstract works, which also includes his experimental Oxidation and Rorschach artworks, among others, Camouflage captures his partly disguised profile behind a repeat pattern, mask-like.

It’s this pattern that Piaget has homed in on, recreating its organic, layered shapes in ornamental stone marquetry. Small cuts of turquoise and sodalite have been matched with satin-finished gold and rose gold to add visual depth. ‘We have deconstructed the original work by Andy Warhol and reinterpreted it through the contemporary lens of Piaget,’ says Stéphanie Sivrière, director of the Piaget Design Studio.

Andy Warhol, Self Portrait, Camouflage, 1986 (Image credit: Courtesy of Piaget)

The Piaget Andy Warhol Camouflage watch has been issued as a limited edition of 86 models globally. It continues a collaboration with the artist’s foundation that was forged in tribute to Warhol’s personal appreciation of the Swiss legacy watchmaker. A collector of watches, the artist owned a total of seven Piaget timepieces.

‘Andy Warhol’s influence continues to transcend generations, geography, and disciplines, and our collaboration with Piaget is a wonderful expression of how the artist's vision remains as relevant and compelling today as ever,’ says Michael Dayton Hermann of The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. ‘This unique, ongoing project is especially meaningful given Warhol’s personal friendship with Yves Piaget and his passion for the maison’s watches, which he collected during his lifetime.’