For her ‘All Things Tiny’ collection of fine jewellery, Sarah Emilie Müllertz took a second look at what came before. ‘I like the idea that you can return to something familiar and discover something new in it,’ says Müllertz, a seasoned architect and creative director who established Kinraden in Copenhagen in 2014. ‘I don’t think you always have to create something entirely new. Sometimes it is more interesting to look again at what already exists.’

And so Müllertz looked again at designs that make up three of the most beloved Kinraden collections – ‘Stilos’, ‘Levitas’ and ‘Oxygen’ – to muse on dimension, volume and on-body fit. Small scale was the way to go, she decided.

‘By changing the scale, I began to see these pieces differently, while still preserving their character,’ she says. Launching in November 2026 – available at the brand's space at Liberty in London – and crafted exclusively from recycled silver and gold, are the ‘Pause’ pendant, made up of a duo of links that interlock and nod to Japanese joinery, and a pair of earrings called ‘The Rush III’.

‘All Things Tiny’ (Image credit: Courtesy of Kinraden)

‘You cannot simply make something smaller. Every proportion, thickness and connection has to be reconsidered, particularly in relation to the body,’ says Müllertz, recalling the process of designing and then fine-tuning the pieces. ‘My architectural background makes me very conscious of those relationships. Even a very small adjustment can change the balance of a piece, so the process becomes very precise. The aim was to create a sense of lightness without losing the integrity of the original form.’

Kinraden is available at Liberty, London