Venice's newest boutique hotel is inside a 17th-century palazzo

The colours of Venice have been celebrated in prose, immortalised by artists and later captured in professional and amateur photography. Tintoretto created some of his most famous pieces here at his studio in the Canareggio district. More recently Barovier and Toso’s artistic director Luca Nichetto has also been taken by the charm of Canareggio. This summer Elizabeth Unique Venice, too, fell under the sestiere’s spell, choosing Canareggio for its Venetian outpost. The interiors take inspiration from the city’s light, heritage and colours – of course.

What's on your doorstep?

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The main canal is approximately 10 minutes away and Tintoretto’s monumental oeuvres at San Rocco or the main square of San Marco are just 20 minutes away on foot. However, just behind the hotel is Europe’s first Ghetto and the Jewish quarter of Venice, which is worth exploring.

Along the same canal as the hotel are local restaurants and wine bars offering Venetian spritz and small bites locally known as cichetti. You might also find stalls selling fresh fish if you’re visiting on a Saturday morning.

Who is behind the design?

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IUAV School of Architecture, Venice graduate Cristina Celestino knows and understands this city. Now based in Milan, the designer has worked with brands from Fendi, to Diptique since launching her studio in 2013. For her second Venetian project, designing a boutique hotel has meant designing an experience. 'I wanted to reinterpret the opulence of Venetian interiors through a contemporary sensibility, offering visitors an unexpected, yet distinctly Venetian experience,' she explains.

(Image credit: Davide Lovatti)

The 17th-century building has survived multiple alterations and Celestino first had to strip these back. 'The intervention involved removing those additions while retaining the elements that gave the palazzo its historical identity,” she says. “The historic timber ceilings and beams were an important part of this. They establish a continuity with the building’s past and provide a framework for the new interiors.'

In the bathrooms, large-format ceramic wall panels by Cedit reduce the number of groutlines to present a smoother finish in contrast to the colours of the seminato veneziano flooring. 'The floors had to be completely replaced, which gave me and my studio the opportunity to explore this traditional Venetian material,' she explains. 'It is deeply connected to the city’s architectural heritage, yet offers extraordinary freedom in its patterns and colour combinations.'

The room to book

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There are 14 keys in total, evenly split between the suites and the bedrooms. The Canal Suite on the first floor, however, is the indisputable highlight, designed for repose; it is one of two featuring a sauna. Here, Celestino’s use of a light lagoon green complements the views of the water through high arch windows that run from the living area to the bedroom space. 'We developed a palette of green tones inspired by the water, creating a connection between the interiors and the view,' she says. In the bedroom the original beams feature a floral pattern while the rest of the beams in the hotel take on a neutral hue.

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(Image credit: Davide Lovatti)

The suites are designed with room between the walnut wardrobes and the oversized headboard, establishing a small corridor that makes the room appear more spacious. In the hotel bathrooms, curved Art Ceram basins and sanitaryware hint at the traditional while offering modern comfort.

Dado-height crimson wood panelling creates tone-on-tone contrast with the pink doors and architraves, while low-pile light Besana rugs provide softness underfoot, while a mix of

Celestino’s own lighting and that of designers including Michele de Lucchi’s Dioscuri globe light offer options for illumination.

Staying for drinks and dinner

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Accessed via a set of plush velvet curtains, Da grandMa is the restaurant that offers a range of Italian cuisine. Allowing visitors the opportunity to explore both local and national dishes in an intimate atmosphere. The famous Venetian creamed salt cod is on the menu and so is a delicious cuttlefish and pea risotto called Risi e Bisi, nuts are served at the end of the meal as an Italian nonna (grandma) might. Internally, the restaurant hosts 20 people with more seating outside. The banquette seats feature timber armrests and Philippe Tabet Orchestra chairs for Pianca offer style and comfort. Booking is recommended.

Where to switch off

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The soft amber glow from the illuminated glass-encased pilasters by Venice-based firm Incalmi set a relaxing mood in the reception area. Backlit glass is also applied to the bar inviting you to pull up a stool and admire art pieces curated by Galleria Russo.

You can walk straight through this welcome area to an enclosed garden. On a warm evening you can enjoy an aperitivo or simply relax and marvel at the starlit night sky.

Each of the two upper floors has a communal area where Celestino’s Peonia sofas and armchairs are well positioned for relaxing with a good book.

The verdict

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Elizabeth Unique Venice is a Design Hotel that has paid attention to the details and this makes a difference to your stay. From the brass Manital and Olivari door handles that give access to the rooms, to the distinct colour of the hotel slippers and trims on the bathrobes helping guests to distinguish their own during their stay. Throughout, the fabric selected features small patterns and delicate textures. 'These help maintain a quiet, measured harmony across the spaces,' Celestino explains. The separate street entrance to the suites gives the impression of walking into a private residence, and for a few nights it feels like it’s all yours.

Elizabeth Unique Venice, Fondamenta Cannaregio, 1061 - 30121, Venezia