Hoteliers Sean MacPherson and BD Hotels founders Richard Born and Ira Drukier made a name for themselves in New York with independent hotels like Hotel Chelsea , The Bowery Hotel and The Ludlow Hotel . Today, the longtime collaborators will expand their growing boutique hospitality empire outside the five boroughs, with the opening of The Nora Hotel in West Palm Beach, Florida. Having witnessed the wave of Northeast transplants to Palm Beach County since 2020, and the subsequent business boom, the trio saw the opportunity to create a timeless hotel with sophisticated style and an urban chic sensibility.

(Image credit: Michael Stavaridis)

For the design, Wallpaper* US400 -listed Gachot , looked to the romanticism of early 20th-century Palm Beach, particularly the influence of Addison Mizner and the region’s iconic hotels. Rather than referencing a single era, the team wanted the interiors to feel collected and layered over time, with a sense of history, personality and a touch of whimsy.

(Image credit: Michael Stavaridis)

The result is a luxury hotel that feels endemic to Palm Beach with its palette of pink and green, Spanish Colonial Revival grandeur and the ease of its indoor-outdoor spaces. But one that doesn’t fall into the prints and palm tree South Florida vacation trap. As a seductive counterpoint, the New York-based firm wove in sophisticated neutrals, rich textures and cypress woodwork that bridge the gap between the building’s sunny surroundings and the moodier vibes and distinctively edgy perspective of downtown Manhattan.

'The interplay between nostalgic details and more contemporary elements is what makes it feel so special. There’s a sense of discovery, with unexpected moments and thoughtful details that give each space its own personality,' partners Christine and John Gachot tell Wallpaper*.

(Image credit: Michael Stavaridis)

Plush custom furniture, hand-selected antiques and an art collection, curated by The Madison Melle Agency, enhances the residential tone across the 201 rooms, including 14 spacious suites with Juliette balconies. The glamorous aesthetic extends to the culinary concepts. On the ground floor, sits Pastis, an offshoot of Keith McNally's mid-aughts Meatpacking institution, brought back to life by James Beard Award-winning restaurateur Stephen Starr. Diners can dig into escargots and French onion soup in an airy space with checkered tile, bistro chairs, lush greenery and soaring ceilings. The sexy lobby bar is envisioned as a place to sip ice-gold martinis under the warm, flattering glow of ambient lighting.

(Image credit: Michael Stavaridis)

The see-and-be-seen, all-day rooftop concept, Lillys​, created in partnership with Mama Hospitality Group, the team behind Mary Lou’s, comprises a serviced swimming pool flanked by playful fabric umbrellas, a swank lounge for sunset cocktails and a restaurant that brings St. Tropez to South Florida with spiny lobster linguine and herbes de Provence-dusted whole ​grilled ​fish, and, of course, plenty of chilled rosé.

When it’s time to switch off, the full-service Sisley Spa , the first in Florida, offers a soothing atmosphere, a steam room, a lounge, a serene outdoor terrace, and four private treatment rooms for facials powered by the the Parisian brand’s plant-based skincare as well as rejuvenating massages.

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The Nora Hotel is located at 1135 North Railroad Avenue, West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401, USA