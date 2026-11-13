Ian Schrager has spent decades creating legendary entertainment and hospitality spaces, from New York City’s renowned nightclub Studio 54 to lifestyle hotels like Delano Miami Beach and EDITION Hotels. His latest venture brings that same verve and vision to West Hollywood’s Sunset Strip. Demonstrating his well-honed skill for writing (and continually rewriting) the playbook on boutique hotels that are often imitated, never duplicated, PUBLIC West Hollywood opens as an alluring, exciting and theatrical addition to the scene, full of drama and delight. Because as Sharger puts it 'if it’s not unique, why bother?'

What’s on your doorstep?

(Image credit: Courtesy of Public West Hollywood)

Located in West Hollywood – an autonomous city within Greater Los Angeles synonymous with boozy brunches, nightlife and Pride parades – PUBLIC West Hollywood sits on the Sunset Strip, bringing fresh energy to an area defined by iconic Hollywood haunts such as Chateau Marmont and The Tower Bar .

The hotel is also well placed for exploring the west side. Sushi Park, a favourite among Hollywood’s A-list, is a 10-minute walk away, while Rodeo Drive’s luxury boutiques and Melrose Avenue’s independent shops are around a 15-minute drive. Architecture enthusiasts can head into the hills to catch a glimpse of two very different LA landmarks: Pierre Koenig’s midcentury modernist masterpiece, the Stahl House, and Frank Lloyd Wright’s Mayan Revival Storer House.

Who is behind the design?

(Image credit: Courtesy of Ian Shraeger)

The aesthetic narrative for PUBLIC West Hollywood is a collaboration between Shrager, architects John Pawson and Alan Bell, and interior designers Francois Champsaur, Aurore Rouillay and ISC Design Studio. The result is cohesive yet dynamic, surprising and sophisticated. Every detail feels thoughtful and intentional, but there’s still a sense of levity and playfulness, a slight subversive edge.

Three metallic magenta sculptures commissioned by artist Anselm Reyle replace a check-in desk in the glossy lobby, which also features a custom Bianco Neve marble billiard table, a 19th-century mahogany Grandfather clock lacquered white with an Yves Klein blue tassel and Salvador Dali-designed Muletas floor lamps.

The pool bar flaunts bespoke Francois Champsaur sofas and lounge chairs in solid oiled teak with pink cotton fabric imported from Italy, a 51-foot-long mural inspired by Fernand Leger’s original work, 'Les Danseuses' at La Colombe d’or in Saint-Paul-de-Venice and lush foliage.

At Studio, a custom-designed John Pawson black scalloped bar, black velvet curtains and digital screens displaying subtly moving operetta portraits sets the mood.

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Truly, no moment to make an impression is missed. Even the hallways leading to the guest rooms are illuminated in red, blue or green, depending on the floor.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Ian Shraeger)

The room to book

(Image credit: Courtesy of Ian Shraeger)

When it’s time to call it a night, the rooms are a crisp white refuge from the colour and curated chaos. All the accommodations are minimally minded, kitted with plush beds, blackout drapery and a projection screen and laser display projector for film screenings (should you go all out on the after-dark antics and need some recovery time). The pool-facing categories have private terraces with seating for enjoying daytime views and nightly poolside programming.

Staying for drinks and dinner?

(Image credit: Courtesy of Ian Shraeger)

Ian Schrager is quick to tell you what Public West Hollywood doesn’t have – and that’s a fancy restaurant with a big-name chef. Much like the New York outpost, there’s an all-day cafe for fresh-baked pastries, daytime fare (salads, sandwiches and bowls) and coffee. Ultimately, the property is conceived as a destination for drinking and dancing. When hunger hits after the sun goes down, the colourful pool bar serves seasonal sustenance such as little gem salads and mezze plates to pair with margaritas, martinis and signature sips.

The open-air rooftop terrace comes alive with well-dressed patrons sipping wine and cocktails, alongside panoramic vistas of Los Angeles. And if the mood takes you, you'll find a DJ spinning tunes in on-site nightclub Studio, a playful nod to Schrager's legendary New York nightlife roots.

Where to switch off

At first glance, Public West Hollywood feels more like a place you’d turn up than switch off, but beneath the shiny facade of revelry is a less obvious, though no less well-thought-out, undercurrent of relaxation. Rather than a dedicated spa, the hotel offers a full roster of in-room treatments, ranging from deep tissue, lymphatic drainage, sports and prenatal massages, facials, manicures and pedicures, hair and makeup services and IV drips – it's LA, after all.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Ian Shraeger)

The rooftop has daily complimentary wellness and fitness classes, a full shaded outdoor gym, sun beds, picnic tables, ping pong, swings and seesaws.

While the pool isn’t exactly a quiet refuge (after all, there’s a moveable DJ booth), it’s still a brilliant place to plop down on a daybed beneath the shade of a white fringe umbrella and take a dip, surrounded by tall hedges and native California greenery.

The Verdict

(Image credit: Courtesy of Ian Shraeger)

At a time when Scandi minimalism has overtaken the global hotel scene, resulting in sleek spaces that all too often fall flat, both energetically and aesthetically, Public West Hollywood provides an exuberant antidote. It’s a place full of colour, enthusiasm and zest – yet with rooms quiet enough to ensure a good night’s sleep.

Public West Hollywood is located at 8300 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, United States