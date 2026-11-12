The art world’s best Christmas gift sale is here, and we want it all

Forget festive songs on the radio and mince pies on the shelves, we know Christmas is coming when Studio Voltaire announces the return of its festive pop-up.

This year, No.9 Cork Street will play host to House of Voltaire’s annual shop (27 November – 19 December 2026), uniting over 150 artworks, limited-edition prints, clothes, homeware and accessories, making it the ultimate gift stop for anyone with even a passing interest in art and culture.

Expect cheeky T-shirts from Tom of Finland and cashmere blankets by Rose Wylie, prints by Rachel Jones and 2025 Turner Prize winner Nnena Kalu and lithographs by Chantal Joffe. A sequined leopard-print bag by Ashish is particularly covetable, as are Ella Kruglyanskaya’s merino wool scarves, while a Beryl Cook rug and a Sarah Lucas Tit Brick towel are great homeware options.

Ashish leopard-print sequin bodega bag £560 SHOP NOW

Personally, we have our eye on the artist-designed T-shirts from Jeremy Deller, Mark Leckey, France-Lise McGurn and Dean Sameshima. After stocking fillers? Tom of Finland Christmas baubles, Jake Grewal embroidered socks and artist tea towels are priced from £7.

Tom of Finland socks £12 SHOP NOW

Since its opening in 2010, House of Voltaire has created a quirky, art-infused style of shopping that pays homage to Keith Haring’s Pop Shop and the Bloomsbury Group’s Omega Workshops. It’s a registered charity and all proceeds from the pop-up, supported this year by Bicester Village, go towards its artistic and community programme.

All works will be available in-store at House of Voltaire at No. 9 Cork Street, from 27 November – 19 December 2026, Tuesday – Saturday, 10 am – 6pm and via houseofvoltaire.org