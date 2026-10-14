Frieze London 2026: Live updates from the Wallpaper* team

Frieze is the champion of London's unofficial art week, when art mania spreads across the city and leaves a trail of pop-up bars, private views and exhausted journalists in its wake. There is much to see and do in town, from performances to parties and club nights (don't miss our Frieze Week guide) to people-watching and celeb-spotting at the champagne tent.
We are on the ground all week; follow along to experience the best of London's art scene. See you in the tent – and stay tuned!
Hannah Silver is Head of Art & Culture at Wallpaper*. A writer, editor and author with over 20 years of experience in journalism, spanning national newspapers and independent magazines, she has overseen offbeat art trends and conducted in-depth profiles for print and digital, as well as writing and commissioning extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury since joining in 2019.
Hannah enjoys travelling, visiting artists' studios and viewing exhibitions around the world, and has interviewed artists and designers including Maggi Hambling, William Kentridge, Jonathan Anderson, Chantal Joffe, Lubaina Himid, Tilda Swinton and Mickalene Thomas.
She is a regular contributor to luxury and lifestyle books published by Phaidon, sits on panels for luxury authorities such as Sotheby’s and writes for a diverse portfolio of publications. Hannah is the author of the Wallpaper* Travel Guide to London.
Paul Robas at Artist-to-Artist, Frieze
I love this work by emerging Vienna-based artist Paul Robas, who was nominated by Louise Giovanelli as part of Frieze's Artist-to-Artist programme. The multi-layered paintings are dreamy, half-remembered memories.
Pop over to Alex Margo Arden at Nicoletta Fiorucci Foundation
While you're in town, take a detour to Alex Margo Arden at Nicoletta Fiorucci Foundation. Arden's incredible exhibition is inspired by Amy Winehouse's personal belongings for a mediation on ownership.
Drop into Heidi's new home on Maddox Street
Berlin-based art gallery Heidi has found a new home in London. Located on the third floor of a beautiful building at 47 Maddox Street, the space opens its doors in honour of Benjamin Lallier’s Frieze London presentation, and an exhibition of Brook Hsu’s Trout Fishing in America.
Christina Kimeze at Hauser & Wirth Frieze
Christina Kimeze achieves the gorgeously rich texture of her paintings by painting directly on to suede, instead of traditional canvases. Don't miss seeing this in the flesh.
Enjoy 15 minutes of fame with Miles Aldridge
Miles Aldridge is inviting you to pose for your portrait all week as part of the Mount Street Neighbourhood Arts Festival. All you have to do is choose your prop and take a seat. It's a lot of fun - book here
Corbin Shaw takes over the Groucho
Corbin Shaw was inspired by William Blake's, 'If the fool would persist in his folly he would become wise,' for his playful reimagining of The Groucho Club’s Dean Street awning. Go inside to discover Feast of Fools, Corbin’s public installation and group exhibition which celebrates the next generation of artists.