Frieze London 2026: Live updates from the Wallpaper* team

(Image credit: Tiffany & Co)

Frieze is the champion of London's unofficial art week, when art mania spreads across the city and leaves a trail of pop-up bars, private views and exhausted journalists in its wake. There is much to see and do in town, from performances to parties and club nights (don't miss our Frieze Week guide) to people-watching and celeb-spotting at the champagne tent.

We are on the ground all week; follow along to experience the best of London's art scene. See you in the tent – and stay tuned!