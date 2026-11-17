Maybe you never let your CD collection go, or perhaps you’ve started to rebuild a curated set of classic albums that streaming services just don’t seem to do justice to. Whatever your motivation for getting on board the CD revival train, one of these ten contemporary players will help you get back to the original digital source.

Arcam CD25

(Image credit: Arcam)

Arcam has a new flagship CD player, the CD25. Shown here partnered with the A50 Signature Class G Integrated Amplifier, the CD25 builds on the company’s four decades of experience building digital audio systems. The slender system has gently rounded edges, a black fascia containing the display, and dual-mono digital-to-analogue converters, one for each channel.

Arcam Arcam CD25 CD Player £1499 SHOP NOW

Quad 3CDT

Quad 3CDT CD transport and Quad 3 amplifier (Image credit: QUAD)

Quad’s 3CDT player is now available in a new satin black finish with a green illumination, a classic colourway for this 90-year-old British audio brand. Paired with the Quad 3 integrated amplifier, the 3CDT (a transport only, with no onboard amplification) follows the company’s purist approach. In addition to conventional CDs, the 3CDT is compatible with CD-R, CD-RW and data CDs, and a variety of audio file formats, including FLAC, WAV, WMA, and MP3.

Quad Quad 3-CDT CD Transport £599 SHOP NOW

Musical Fidelity B1xcd

Musical Fidelity B1xcd (Image credit: Musical Fidelity)

The newest model in Musical Fidelity’s B-Line of high-end audio products, the B1xcd is a purist’s CD player that pairs well with the company’s B1xi integrated amplifier. You won’t find any extraneous features other than a straightforward front-loading CD player with an LCD display and analogue and digital outputs.

£549, details at MusicalFidelity.com. Stockists at henleyaudio.co.uk

Musical Fidelity B1XCD CD Player SHOP NOW

NAD C 569

NAD C 569 CD player (Image credit: NAD)

Released as part of the venerable audio company’s Classic Series, the new C 569 from NAD joins the C 359S streaming amplifier to create a simple, no nonsense home system that follows a set of enduring design principles. That means push-button design, a modestly sized screen and stripped-back design.

NAD Nad C 569 Cd Player £749 SHOP NOW

Fitzwilliam Connect Amp + CD

Fitzwilliam Connect Amp + CD (Image credit: Majority Audio)

If space is at a premium, consider the new Fitzwilliam Connect Amp + CD from Majority Audio. Although it the same form factor as a traditional stackable hi-fi component, the new model not only incorporates a 200W Texas Instruments amplifier but also has onboardDAB/DAB+ and FM radio and a USB slot, alongside a conventional CD drawer.

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Majority Audio Fitzwilliam Connect Amp + CD £229.95 SHOP NOW

FiiO DP11 CD

FiiO DP11 CD player (top) (Image credit: FiiO)

The new DP11 CD player from FiiO has a compact, desktop-sized footprint. Finished in retro silver, the DP11 can not only drive a pair of headphones but also includes a USB-C socket that lets you rip CDs straight to a thumb drive.

Eversolo DMP-A8 Master Gen 2

Eversolo DMP-A8 Master Gen 2 CD player (Image credit: Eversolo)

Another all-in-one solution, this time from Eversolo. The DMP-A8 is not only a network music player, high-resolution DAC and analogue preamplifier, but it also comes with a CD playback system with a top-loading mechanism. Thanks to the unit’s impressive connectivity, album information comes up on the large 8.6-inch touchscreen panel, while there’s support for Qobuz Connect, TIDAL Connect and Spotify Connect. An internal SSD can be added if you want to keep your ripped music all in one place.

Eversolo Eversolo Dmp-A8 Master Gen 2 High-Fidelity Music Streamer - Black £2489 SHOP NOW

Marantz CD 70

Marantz CD 70 CD player (Image credit: Marantz)

Marantz’s latest CD player is the CD 70, launched alongside the Model 70 integrated amplifier. The CD 70 also comes with its own headphone amplifier, as the ability to play files back from USB. It’s available in classic black or a silver and gold finish.

Marantz CD 70 £499 SHOP NOW

Shanling CD-S100

The Shanling CD-S100 CD Player is available in silver and black (Image credit: Shanling)

The Shanling CD-S100 offers multiple features in addition to straightforward CD playback. The Chinese brand has created a full-size player that also serves as a DAC for phone and computer audio, thanks to the ability to receive and output music over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and USB.

Shanling CD-S100 CD Player £589 SHOP NOW

Luxman D-100 Centennial

Luxman D-100 Centennial CD player (Image credit: Luxman)

Visually and physically hefty (over 25kg), the new Luxman D-100 Centennial is a CD player of exceptional robustness, stability and quality of componentry. Thick-gauge aluminium and steel give this model its gravitas, along with handmade circuitry and a high-resolution OLED display. Created to celebrate the centenary of the Japanese manufacturer, no expense has been spared.

Luxman D-100 Centennial CD Player £15999 SHOP NOW