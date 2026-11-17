Find audiophile heaven with ten cool new CD players for your home
Compact discs still sound great and are well and truly back on the menu. Whether you’re after a multifunctional player or a dedicated CD machine, our selection of new models will show you the way
Maybe you never let your CD collection go, or perhaps you’ve started to rebuild a curated set of classic albums that streaming services just don’t seem to do justice to. Whatever your motivation for getting on board the CD revival train, one of these ten contemporary players will help you get back to the original digital source.
Arcam CD25
Arcam has a new flagship CD player, the CD25. Shown here partnered with the A50 Signature Class G Integrated Amplifier, the CD25 builds on the company’s four decades of experience building digital audio systems. The slender system has gently rounded edges, a black fascia containing the display, and dual-mono digital-to-analogue converters, one for each channel.
Quad 3CDT
Quad’s 3CDT player is now available in a new satin black finish with a green illumination, a classic colourway for this 90-year-old British audio brand. Paired with the Quad 3 integrated amplifier, the 3CDT (a transport only, with no onboard amplification) follows the company’s purist approach. In addition to conventional CDs, the 3CDT is compatible with CD-R, CD-RW and data CDs, and a variety of audio file formats, including FLAC, WAV, WMA, and MP3.
Musical Fidelity B1xcd
The newest model in Musical Fidelity’s B-Line of high-end audio products, the B1xcd is a purist’s CD player that pairs well with the company’s B1xi integrated amplifier. You won’t find any extraneous features other than a straightforward front-loading CD player with an LCD display and analogue and digital outputs.
£549, details at MusicalFidelity.com. Stockists at henleyaudio.co.uk
NAD C 569
Released as part of the venerable audio company’s Classic Series, the new C 569 from NAD joins the C 359S streaming amplifier to create a simple, no nonsense home system that follows a set of enduring design principles. That means push-button design, a modestly sized screen and stripped-back design.
Fitzwilliam Connect Amp + CD
If space is at a premium, consider the new Fitzwilliam Connect Amp + CD from Majority Audio. Although it the same form factor as a traditional stackable hi-fi component, the new model not only incorporates a 200W Texas Instruments amplifier but also has onboardDAB/DAB+ and FM radio and a USB slot, alongside a conventional CD drawer.
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FiiO DP11 CD
The new DP11 CD player from FiiO has a compact, desktop-sized footprint. Finished in retro silver, the DP11 can not only drive a pair of headphones but also includes a USB-C socket that lets you rip CDs straight to a thumb drive.
Eversolo DMP-A8 Master Gen 2
Another all-in-one solution, this time from Eversolo. The DMP-A8 is not only a network music player, high-resolution DAC and analogue preamplifier, but it also comes with a CD playback system with a top-loading mechanism. Thanks to the unit’s impressive connectivity, album information comes up on the large 8.6-inch touchscreen panel, while there’s support for Qobuz Connect, TIDAL Connect and Spotify Connect. An internal SSD can be added if you want to keep your ripped music all in one place.
Marantz CD 70
Marantz’s latest CD player is the CD 70, launched alongside the Model 70 integrated amplifier. The CD 70 also comes with its own headphone amplifier, as the ability to play files back from USB. It’s available in classic black or a silver and gold finish.
Shanling CD-S100
The Shanling CD-S100 offers multiple features in addition to straightforward CD playback. The Chinese brand has created a full-size player that also serves as a DAC for phone and computer audio, thanks to the ability to receive and output music over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and USB.
Luxman D-100 Centennial
Visually and physically hefty (over 25kg), the new Luxman D-100 Centennial is a CD player of exceptional robustness, stability and quality of componentry. Thick-gauge aluminium and steel give this model its gravitas, along with handmade circuitry and a high-resolution OLED display. Created to celebrate the centenary of the Japanese manufacturer, no expense has been spared.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House, and co-edits the long-running things magazine weblog.