Of all the use cases for a superyacht, the exploration of the world’s lesser-seen spots has to be high on the owner wishlist. To that end, there’s a special category of highly specified boats designed to go far beyond the warm water cruising grounds of the charter set and forge paths into the unknown, the explorer yacht.

Sanlorenzo 1150 Explorer yacht (Image credit: Sanlorenzo)

These renders show the new 1150 Explorer, the largest of its kind from the Italian shipyard Sanlorenzo. Currently under construction at Sanlorenzo's facilities in La Spezia, the very first 1150 Explorer should launch early next year. The model is 60m in length, with a projected range of 4,000 nautical miles, with substantial onboard facilities like water makers and stores for total independence during long voyages.

Sanlorenzo 1150 Explorer yacht (Image credit: Sanlorenzo)

The trend towards explorer yachts has brought a young, more adventurous customer into the superyacht area; Sanlorenzo itself claims an average owner age at 48, as opposed to the 60-somethings from a decade ago. Work as well as life therefore tends to take place onboard, with new connectivity technologies like Starlink effectively turning the whole ocean into a remote office.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sanlorenzo) The owner's deck (Image credit: Sanlorenzo) The owner's deck Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Expeditions to far-flung frozen wastes needn’t mean hardship, however, and the 1150 Explorer ensures its owners, guests and up to 16 crew are fully cossetted against the elements. The first of the line to be built includes a 300 sq m private duplex apartment for the owner, complete with 100 sq m sun deck, private lounge and full-beam owner's suite offering 180-degree views. The space includes the kind of structural gymnastics usually found on elaborate charter yachts, with a swimming pool featuring transparent floor created from a single structural glass panel above the suite.

The owner's deck (Image credit: Sanlorenzo)

Tommaso Vincenzi, CEO of Sanlorenzo, describes the 1150 Explorer as a ‘vessel of freedom and self-discovery’, noting that the model is being introduced exactly sixty years after the Swedish-American explorer and entrepreneur Lars-Eric Lindblad invented the modern expedition cruise with a tourist expedition to Antarctica. Lindblad later built his own cruise ship, the Lindblad Explorer, for these bespoke voyages (it also has the dubious distinction of being the first cruise ship to sink in Antarctica, after striking an iceberg in 2007).

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sanlorenzo) (Image credit: Sanlorenzo) The beach area on the lower deck Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Perhaps it’s this all-important frisson of danger that gives the explorer yacht genre an edge over their more staid and sedate cruising antecedents. Safety and security are of course foremost in the mind of Sanlorenzo. With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure designed by Zuccon International Project, the six-deck 1150 Explorer features interiors overseen by Sanlorenzo’s own Style Department.

(Image credit: Sanlorenzo)

The 1150 Explorer offers a purposeful, forward-focused silhouette, offering expansive rear decks and plenty of space for tenders and expedition equipment, including touch-and-go landing space for a helicopter. The first owner is coming from another Sanlorenzo yacht, bringing a wealth of experience that have shaped the vessel to his very personal specifications.

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Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sanlorenzo) The main salon (Image credit: Sanlorenzo) The main salon Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

In total, there’s space for up to 12 guests with a crew of up to 16. On the lower deck, a 140 sqm walkaround beach lounge has direct ocean access on three sides thanks to the fold-down terraces and transom door. The crane is capable of launching tenders of up to 7.5 tonnes. This deck also includes the yacht’s wellness area, with gym, hammam and massage room.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sanlorenzo) The gym aboard the 1150 Explorer (Image credit: Sanlorenzo) The spa aboard the 1150 Explorer Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

In addition to the owner’s suite, there are two guest cabins and two VIP cabins, with flexible configurations to suit potential charter customers. Six double crew cabins, an officer cabin and a crew mess are also located in the forward section of the deck.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sanlorenzo) Dining area (Image credit: Sanlorenzo) Dining area Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

The main deck houses the saloon, with floor-to-ceiling glazing and a central bar, as well as a dining room that seats 14 guests and an office space. The bridge deck contains operational spaces alongside guest areas and a private terrace with dining area. There’s also a skylounge space, another VIP cabin and the captain’s quarters.

The skylounge (Image credit: Sanlorenzo)

‘The launch of 1150 Explorer comes at a time when we are seeing a global shift towards a different idea of luxury, one defined less by material possession and more by quality time, privacy and the freedom to discover places and enjoy extraordinary experiences,’ says Vincenzi.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Sanlorenzo) Sanlorenzo 1150 Explorer yacht (Image credit: Sanlorenzo) Sanlorenzo 1150 Explorer yacht (Image credit: Sanlorenzo) Sanlorenzo 1150 Explorer yacht Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

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