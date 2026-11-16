It might be time to make an offer they can’t refuse.

The price of an imposing midcentury modern ‘fortress’ in Palm Springs, California has just been slashed, and – in addition to a swimming pool and groovy original ‘60s-era interiors– the property comes with an astonishing connection to the Chicago mob.

(Image credit: © Andrew Bramasco & Melissa Bramasco)

The Factor Residence at 1255 E Via Estrella in the midcentury desert mecca was built in 1969 for Jerome Factor, a financier and relative of the pioneering Hollywood makeup artist, Max Factor. More famously, however, Jerome was the son of notorious Windy City con artist, John ‘Jake the Barber’ Factor, whose crimes included rigged casino tables and an $8 million stock scam in England. The scandals came to a head in 1933 when Jerome, then just 19, was kidnapped and held for ransom; his father, improbably, was also kidnapped just weeks later.

(Image credit: © Andrew Bramasco & Melissa Bramasco)

The elder Factor served six years in federal prison for mail fraud before turning over a new leaf as the operator of the Stardust Hotel in Las Vegas and, eventually, as a political donor. The new career paid off: in 1962, John Factor received a presidential pardon from John F. Kennedy.

Jerome Factor cast aside his family’s sordid history and found success as a venture capitalist. He tapped Los Angeles architects Hank Webber and Don Staska to design a modern – and intensely private – Palm Springs retreat. The three-bedroom, five-bathroom house is surrounded by a 12-foot-tall wall, giving the home an intimidating street presence, no doubt due to Jerome’s kidnapping and family past (The Desert Sun reported that he also had a robust security camera network). But once inside, the home prioritises light and sightlines to a central courtyard and pool.

(Image credit: © Andrew Bramasco & Melissa Bramasco)

The interiors were designed by Richard Himmel, Chicago’s top decorator at the time, whose clients also included Hugh Hefner. The Factor Residence is similarly flamboyant with glossy finishes, lucite furnishings, mirrored finishes, shimmering wallpaper and collection of pop and op art by Alexander Calder, Victor Vasarely and more. The home even earned a spread in House Beautiful.

Remarkably, more than 50 years later, much of the original design remains untouched, even though the home has passed through a few different hands since Jerome died in 1998. The kitchen is a ‘60s-era time capsule; even the cocktail napkins at the bar are reportedly original to the home.

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(Image credit: © Andrew Bramasco & Melissa Bramasco)

The Factor Residence hit the market this summer for $6.75 million, but has been reduced to $6.4 million. Eric Lavey of Eric Lavey + Partners holds the listing.

The home is an entertainer’s paradise, and will likely draw a buyer to suit, with party-ready spaces that include indoor-outdoor living areas, a recently-restored pool terrace, a sunken granite bar and even a built-in hibachi – perhaps proof that you should keep your friends close, and your enemies closer.

(Image credit: © Andrew Bramasco & Melissa Bramasco)

(Image credit: © Andrew Bramasco & Melissa Bramasco)

(Image credit: © Andrew Bramasco & Melissa Bramasco)

(Image credit: © Andrew Bramasco & Melissa Bramasco)

(Image credit: © Andrew Bramasco & Melissa Bramasco)

(Image credit: © Andrew Bramasco & Melissa Bramasco)

(Image credit: © Andrew Bramasco & Melissa Bramasco)

(Image credit: © Andrew Bramasco & Melissa Bramasco)

(Image credit: © Andrew Bramasco & Melissa Bramasco)