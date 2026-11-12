In São Paulo, this eco-residence is inspired by old monasteries

In the state of São Paulo, this eco-residence cuts gently through the landscape with its soothing curves. Its owners were after a home that was designed with sustainability and self-sufficiency at the forefront. They called upon Mareines Arquitetura, a studio based in Rio de Janeiro, known for its organic and considerate designs.

(Image credit: Leonardo Finotti)

Tour Passive House, a new eco-residence in Brazil

Titled Passive House, the residence is defined by its ‘wave-like’ roof and a discrete volume placed on top. Equally distinctive is the curving exposed-brick structure that nods downward in one specific spot. This gesture was implemented to create a striking visual effect while also serving as a rainwater collector.

(Image credit: Leonardo Finotti)

‘The design was inspired by the concept of constant change,’ explain Ivo Mareines and Matthieu Van Beneden, founders of the firm. ‘The waves represent movement, while the unexpected volume on top symbolises a rupture – a contrast, a modernist intervention that anchors the entire project.’

(Image credit: Leonardo Finotti)

Finding the right materials to achieve the curvature without compromising the clean aesthetic was the team's biggest challenge. ‘Choosing solid brick, made from the site’s own soil, was a real discovery in terms of both sustainability and aesthetics. The next challenge was balancing the complex geometry of the structure with the engineering requirements, ensuring that the fluid design remained both functional and beautiful,’ say the architects.

(Image credit: Leonardo Finotti)

The land was originally an open field. The architects sought a partnership with the landscaping company Vistara Paisagismo to restore the forest and help botanical spaces flourish. This harmony with nature is at the residence's core.

(Image credit: Leonardo Finotti)

The architects created a triangular yard surrounded by walls and plants of many different species. From here, various passages trail into the house's entrance. ‘It’s a reinterpretation of cloisters, common in monasteries. We wanted this to be an area of tranquillity, contemplation, and meditation,’ says Mareines.

(Image credit: Leonardo Finotti)

(Image credit: Leonardo Finotti)

The materiality is raw and honest. Nearly all the masonry consists of exposed brick, paired with wood and glass. Each material was selected or combined with others to ensure thermal comfort independently of mechanical means.

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(Image credit: Leonardo Finotti)

The house is split into two sections, with the ground floor being entirely open plan. ‘The main atrium is my favourite area,’ says Mareines. ‘The way natural light plays across the curves changes throughout the day, making the building feel alive’

(Image credit: Leonardo Finotti)

(Image credit: Leonardo Finotti)

The guest bedrooms are also found here. Frames with sliding doors and glass increase the fluidity of the space, with an effortless connection to the outside pool area. The second floor hosts the primary bedroom, an office space and a bathroom.

(Image credit: Leonardo Finotti)

The founders conclude, ‘We want visitors to feel a sense of awe and curiosity, as well as a deep connection to the space as they move through it. Walking through this house evokes the calm and spirit of the paths that once surrounded the cloister gardens of ancient monasteries.’

mareinesarquitetura.com.br