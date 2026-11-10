This quilted Tory Burch bag draws on the spirited style of Bunny Mellon
A quilted chair discovered in the American designer’s Antigua estate – once owned by horticulturalist and socialite Bunny Mellon – inspired the ‘Bunny Knot’ bag, part of an A/W 2026 collection which drew on Mellon’s style more broadly
Tory Burch’s ‘Bunny Knot’ bag began with the discovery of a quilted chair in the American designer’s Caribbean estate on the island of Antigua, formerly owned by the American philanthropist, horticulturist and art collector, Rachel Lambert ‘Bunny’ Mellon.
Where traditional quilted upholstery is indented by tufting buttons, here, the indentations are marked by a series of criss-crossing knots – a subtle detail that Burch says epitomises Bunny Mellon’s ‘perfectly imperfect’ approach to design, and famous design maxim that ‘nothing should be noticed’.
Tory Burch’s ‘Bunny Knot’ bag looks to Bunny Mellon for inspiration
On the bag itself, which first appeared as part of the designer’s A/W 2026 show – a musing on the archetypes of a woman’s wardrobe – the quilting is reimagined in leather, and the knot in metal. Ladylike in style, it is completed with a simple shoulder strap and Tory Burch’s signature double-T clasp, partially concealed by the flap construction.
‘[It is] a meditation on what endures – classics shaped by history and utility, made personal through our own stories and experience,’ she said of the eclectic collection, which also featured embroidered cardigans, Shetland wool sweaters, and references to her father’s clothing.
It was Mellon who would prove the collection’s patron saint, though, with Burch revisiting the figure, having penned the foreword to the 2022 book Bunny Mellon Style. ‘The mix reflects how women dress now: by instinct, not rules,’ she said. ‘No one exemplified this quite like Bunny Mellon.’
A version of this article appears in the December 2026 issue of Wallpaper*, available from 5 November in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +.
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Jack Moss is the Fashion & Beauty Features Director at Wallpaper*, having joined the team in 2022 as Fashion Features Editor. Previously the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 Magazine, he has also contributed to numerous international publications and featured in ‘Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers’, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.