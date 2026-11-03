As a former design editor and a resident of the Barbican, Tom Morris’ taste credentials are somewhat impeccable. In 2019, he quit journalism to set up his London-based interior design firm Morrisstudio but that journalistic eye is still there in the considered, narrative-led approach he takes to his work for everything from private residences and retail concepts to brand consultancy.

(Image credit: Courtesy Layered and Morrisstudio)

Storytelling and craftsmanship lie at the heart of all his projects, including his latest, a collaboration with Swedish design brand Layered. For the collection of six handwoven 100 per cent wool rugs, entitled ‘Cloth’, Morris drew on the textile traditions of the British Isles, using his English and Welsh heritage to reinterpret familiar historic patterns through a contemporary lens.

(Image credit: Layered Morrisstudio)

Three contrasting colourways – Dandelion, Olwen Blue and Bardsey Green – draw on the bold geometric patterns of Welsh blankets. Margarine, Betty Brown and Cooper Green, meanwhile, reference striped textiles found across English visual culture, with influences ranging from Savile Row tailoring and deckchairs to horse racing.

'I’ve always been fascinated by the quiet beauty of traditional British textiles,’ says Morris. ‘They carry generations of craftsmanship, and I wanted to reinterpret that heritage in a way that felt contemporary rather than nostalgic.'

(Image credit: Layered Morrisstudio)

‘Cloth’ marks Morris’ first foray into product design, and for his debut, he chose to experiment with traditional flatweaving techniques, aided by Layered’s valuable expertise. The linear stripe motifs presented a distinct technical challenge, requiring specialised adjustments to the handloom process to achieve crisp, straight lines. The collection was woven on a pit loom, one of the oldest types of hand loom, which results in exceptionally dense, durable, versatile rugs with a soft, tactile quality that highlights the weave’s texture and craftsmanship.

(Image credit: Layered Morrisstudio)

Morris’ design ethos has long been rooted in modernism, gravitating towards clean lines, symmetry and geometric patterns through intentionally contrasting colourways. The collection’s palette has been carefully selected as an ode to the North Wales coastline, echoing the hues of the natural landscape. Rich, muted tones are deliberately offset by bold graphic lines and patterns, resulting in statement rugs that lend a calm, grounding presence to any room.

‘We were drawn to Morris’ modernist interior style and his confident colour palette,’ says Malin Glemme, Layered’s founder and creative director. ‘His designs are both atmospheric and striking. This collection represents an exciting new direction for us, exploring British textile traditions through the lens of Scandinavian craftsmanship.’

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