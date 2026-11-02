This winter’s menswear is all about ‘crafting characters’

Classic sartorialism gets a sporty, preppy twist for A/W 2026, as captured in the November 2026 issue of Wallpaper*. See it as inspiration for crafting a new persona as we enter a new style season

By
Published In Features
Men’s Fashion A/W 2026 Winter Dressing Trend Preppy Sporty
Jacket, £5,000; shirt, £970; trousers, £1,060, all by Louis Vuitton. Right, jacket, £6,050; trousers, £1,060, both by Louis Vuitton
(Image credit: Photography by Luke Gooden, fashion by Guy Miller)

The changing of the fashion seasons gives one a chance to craft a new persona. For winter, menswear designers posited their own takes on character dressing, one which riffed on the tenets of traditional sartorialism with a preppy, sporty – and oftentimes colourful – twist.

Such was the starting point of our November 2026 menswear fashion story, which saw London- and Paris-based photographer Luke Gooden and stylist Guy Miller capture A/W 2026’s spirit of easy elegance – where classic tailoring and outerwear meets elements of utility, from toggle fastenings and parka-style hoods, to a proliferation of pockets.

A/W 2026’s menswear is all about character dressing

Men&amp;rsquo;s Fashion A/W 2026 Winter Dressing Trend Preppy Sporty

Coat, £1,695, by Dries Van Noten

(Image credit: Photography by Luke Gooden, fashion by Guy Miller)

Through it all, elements of colour and play: the vivid red of a Dries Van Noten overcoat, cut with oversized storm flaps; the exaggerated cuff of a Prada shirt, peeking out from beneath the sleeve of a technical parka; or the easy, sporty cut of tailored trousers from Loro Piana and Wooyoungmi, the latter featuring the kind of zip pockets one might find on track pants.

Gooden, who says he uses ‘the shapes, sounds and conversations’ to influence his photography, says the story was about ‘crafting characters and narratives’. ‘It’s all part of the act,’ he says. ‘The images are the final result of a built up symphony, orchestrated long before they reach the pages, and sung once seen.’

Discover the story below.

Men&amp;rsquo;s Fashion A/W 2026 Winter Dressing Trend Preppy Sporty

Jumper, £520; trousers, £765, both by Piacenza 1733. Shoes, price on request, by Loro Piana. Boxer shorts, £49, by Sunspel. Socks, £21, by Pantherella. Ring, £2,010, by Bunney

(Image credit: Photography by Luke Gooden, fashion by Guy Miller)

Men&amp;rsquo;s Fashion A/W 2026 Winter Dressing Trend Preppy Sporty

Coat, £1,100, by Margaret Howell. Top, £580, by Cecile Tulkens. Trousers, £750, by Dries Van Noten

(Image credit: Photography by Luke Gooden, fashion by Guy Miller)

Men&amp;rsquo;s Fashion A/W 2026 Winter Dressing Trend Preppy Sporty

Coat, price on request, by Loro Piana. Top, £300, by Cecile Tulkens. Roll-neck, £375, by Lemaire. Trousers, price on request, by Wooyoungmi. Ring, £5,640, by Bunney

(Image credit: Photography by Luke Gooden, fashion by Guy Miller)

Men&amp;rsquo;s Fashion A/W 2026 Winter Dressing Trend Preppy Sporty

Jacket, £2,850; shirt, £1,470; trousers, £1,450; belt, £700; shoes, £1,530, all by Prada. Right, jacket, £8,800; trousers, £1,820; shoes, £1,170, all by Prada

(Image credit: Photography by Luke Gooden, fashion by Guy Miller)

Men&amp;rsquo;s Fashion A/W 2026 Winter Dressing Trend Preppy Sporty

Shirt, £955; roll-neck, £875; belt, £350, all by Agnona. Trousers, price on request, by Hermès. Sunglasses, price on request, by Prada

(Image credit: Photography by Luke Gooden, fashion by Guy Miller)

Men&amp;rsquo;s Fashion A/W 2026 Winter Dressing Trend Preppy Sporty

Coat, £3,590; trousers, price on request; gloves, £755, all by Burberry

(Image credit: Photography by Luke Gooden, fashion by Guy Miller)

Men&amp;rsquo;s Fashion A/W 2026 Winter Dressing Trend Preppy Sporty

Top from Little Brownings. Shirt, price on request, by Margaret Howell. Trousers, price on request, by Stone Island. Leggings (underneath), £370, by Cecile Tulkens. Shoes, £1,170, by Prada. Socks, £21, by Pantherella

(Image credit: Photography by Luke Gooden, fashion by Guy Miller)

Men&amp;rsquo;s Fashion A/W 2026 Winter Dressing Trend Preppy Sporty

Jacket; trousers, both price on request, by Jil Sander

(Image credit: Photography by Luke Gooden, fashion by Guy Miller)

Men&amp;rsquo;s Fashion A/W 2026 Winter Dressing Trend Preppy Sporty

Jacket; roll-neck; trousers; hat; shoes, all price on request, by Loro Piana

(Image credit: Photography by Luke Gooden, fashion by Guy Miller)

Men&amp;rsquo;s Fashion A/W 2026 Winter Dressing Trend Preppy Sporty

Jacket, £915; trousers, £380, both by Herno

(Image credit: Photography by Luke Gooden, fashion by Guy Miller)

Shop the story

Models: Gideon Adeniyi at Next London, Arthur Vaughan at Elite. Casting: Concorde Casting. Hair: Michael Harding using Bumble & Bumble. Make-up: Sarah Edenborough. Photography assistants: Sam Robbins, Tommy Aucott. Fashion assistants: Minna de Bagota, Leonie Dennett. Production assistant: Danielle Quigley.

A version of this article appears in the November 2026 Art Issue of Wallpaper*, available from 8 October in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today

Jack Moss
Fashion & Beauty Features Director

Jack Moss is the Fashion & Beauty Features Director at Wallpaper*, having joined the team in 2022 as Fashion Features Editor. Previously the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 Magazine, he has also contributed to numerous international publications and featured in ‘Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers’, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.