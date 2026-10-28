The Norwegian philosophy of ‘friluftsliv’ – popularised by the playwright Henrik Ibsen in the 1850s – posits that life is better lived outdoors, whatever the weather (it is a belief which requires dedication even in the most frigid days of winter).

Such is the inspiration behind the second collaboration between Danish textiles brand Tekla – known for its colourful bed linen and pyjamas – and Japanese fashion label, Auralee. Drawing on the unique charm of a Scandinavian winter, it follows a debut collaboration which was inspired by the Japanese art of Onsen bathing – specifically, during the country’s cool winter months.

The story behind Tekla’s second collaboration with Auralee

(Image credit: Nikki McClarron)

‘I visited Tokyo four and a half years ago, where a mutual friend introduced me to Ryota [Iwai, Auralee’s founder],’ Kristoffer Juhl, co-founder and managing director of Tekla, tells Wallpaper* of how the collaboration first came about. ‘We’d come to admire Auralee and realised the feeling was mutual, rooted in shared values of respect for raw materials, a focus on craft, and prioritising quality.’

The new collection, which is released today, channels a feeling of envelopment: there is cosy knitwear (ribbed cardigans and sweaters in a mix of super-fine wool and cashmere, with matching neckwarmers and gloves), two-tone slippers (crafted from panels of beige and pale green shaggy shearling), and of course pyjama sets, here in soft checkered flannel (like much of Tekla’s sleepwear, its composite parts are designed to also be worn out of bed and onto the street). A sense of play, meanwhile, is captured in vivid blue knee-high cotton socks (a nod, perhaps, to another Scandinavian export, Pippi Longstocking).

(Image credit: Nikki McClarron)

‘Growing up in Scandinavia, spending time outdoors in winter was a natural part of everyday life,’ says Charlie Hedin, Tekla’s founder and creative director. ‘The warmth of returning home is something that has always concerned Tekla, as we seek to create home clothing and use materials that inspire this comfort. I’m grateful to continue exploring with Auralee, whose expertise echoes this sentiment.’

Rounding out the collection is a series of home textiles, including signature percale bedding in an earthy new ‘soil brown’ colourway (pillow shams and duvet covers come in 200-thread-count organic cotton with a crisp hand-feel), and a series of lambswool blankets in stripes reflective of ‘Auralee’s signature pale and muted tones’. Each is woven in Lithuania, before being brushed for softness and finished with homespun whipstitched edges.

(Image credit: Nikki McClarron)

Iwai, who founded Auralee in 2015, has steadily ushered the Tokyo-based label to international success with collections which elevate the basic tenets of a quotidien wardrobe through superlative fabrications and an always-astute use of colour. The brand now shows twice-yearly in Paris during the city’s menswear fashion week, though its offering spans genders.

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‘Some people put a lot of pressure onto their clothing, perhaps hoping to make a huge statement but I’m more interested in how smaller changes can highlight something about the wearer,’ Iwai told Wallpaper’s Dal Chodha in 2024, just prior to the brand’s tenth anniversary. ‘I think there are some things in life that we can't change, but I think we can soften them with our clothes. Wearing certain things can help you to feel more at ease.’

(Image credit: Nikki McClarron)

The collaboration with Tekla felt natural, says Iwai, built on a shared philosophy of creating garments that not only look good, but feel good, too. ‘This partnership grew completely naturally out of a close friendship,’ Iwai tells Wallpaper*. ‘Something Charlie said in a past interview really stuck with me – he talked about “that sense of warmth and protection you feel when wrapped in a favourite blanket”. I felt a deep connection to that idea.’

The collection is available from today (28 October 2026) at Tekla’s stores, Auralee Tokyo, teklafabrics.com, auralee.jp and selected retailers.

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