Down came a Spider: Aston Martin’s Valhalla loses its top to become an even bigger extrovert

The arrival of Aston Martin’s new Valhalla Spider is not exactly a stunning revelation – an open-topped variant of the marque’s first production mid-engined supercar was always on the cards. A strictly limited-edition production run like the Valhalla Coupe, the Spider adds a layer of visceral intensity for the driver whilst also making them much more visible to the world at large, which may of course be an integral part of the ownership experience.

Inside the Aston Martin Valhalla Spider (Image credit: Aston Martin)

Importantly for stats trackers, Valhalla Spider loses none of the headline figures that accompanied the Coupe; you can hit the 217mph maximum speed (that’s 350km/h) with the roof on or off. The powertrain is also as before, 1,079PS generated by a combination of the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 and three electric motors (the Coupe was Aston's first hybrid). The Spider does get a little bit more aero trickery and some re-balanced ESP to improve the downforce and driving balance, but otherwise it’s business as usual.

Aston Martin Valhalla Spider (Image credit: Aston Martin)

The Spider’s weather protection is multi-faceted. The standard fitting is a black fabric roof that can be easily and swiftly removed and stowed on board; the process is equally easy to reverse once the inevitable raincloud appears. This option, however, is a little bit like a toupée in that it can’t quite be relied upon when the performance ante is upped; top speed is limited to 124mph (200km/h).

Aston Martin Valhalla Spider (Image credit: Aston Martin)

That would normally be enough for most of us, but if you don’t want to feel held back while also not being exposed to the elements, then you’ll have to splash out for the optional carbon fibre hard-top, which allows you to unlock the Valhalla Spider's full performance potential.

Aston Martin Valhalla Spider (Image credit: Aston Martin)

The addition of a clip-on wind deflector is also deemed essential, most especially in the way that it channels air around the rear ‘snorkel’ air intake (which in turn is taller on the Spider variant). All this top swapping feels like an elaborate compromise but it's hardly something that’ll trouble the lives of potential Spider owners.

Aston Martin Valhalla Spider (Image credit: Aston Martin)

The Coupe’s full suite of active aerodynamics is also present and correct, constantly adjusting the balance of airflow for maximum grip and handling balance. Other enhancements include the addition of the carbon fibre Touring Seat as standard, offering marginally more comfort that the original seat set-up (these can be swapped out for the carbon fibre seats at no cost should you desire).

Aston Martin Valhalla Spider (Image credit: Aston Martin)

The Valhalla Spider is not for shrinking violets, with the Q by Aston Martin service ready and waiting to be deployed to rustle up bespoke colour and trim for practically every available surface; the two-tone silver and gold elements shown here are a case in point. No-one buys a supercar for privacy reasons, so you can safely assume that those who buy a drop-top supercar are making a play for attention.

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Flip up the Valhalla’s carbon fibre dihedral doors – unchanged from the Coupe – fire up the V8 and there’s little to no chance of ever effecting a subtle getaway. This is a performance machine that gives a performance all of the time, with the combined skills of Aston Martin’s design and engineering team coming together to ensure that form, function and thrills are not compromised in any way.

Aston Martin Valhalla Spider (Image credit: Aston Martin)

‘Valhalla Spider… preserves the aesthetic beauty and dynamic bandwidth of Valhalla Coupe while introducing the expanded opportunities for enjoyment and engagement that can only be found in an open-cockpit supercar,’ says Aston’s CEO Adrian Hallmark, ‘High speed or low speed. Rain or shine. Roof on or roof off. Road or track. Valhalla Spider ticks every box.’ Prospective owners eager for the attention will have to wait until Q3 2027 for first deliveries.

Aston Martin Valhalla Spider, price tbc (but likely to be more than the £850,000 Valhalla Coupe), AstonMartin.com, @AstonMartin