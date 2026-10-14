Some six years ago, Aston Martin announced it was making a bigger move into private real estate. At the time, the car maker’s Miami apartment complex was already underway, but the design team also had ideas for one-off homes. The first, the N°001 Minami Aoyama residence in Tokyo, Japan, was completed in 2025. Half a world away, the second project in the company’s low-key ‘Automotive Galleries and Lairs’ design service has now gone on the market.

Sylvan Rock folds into the landscape (Image credit: Will Nainis of Sundae Spaces)

This is Sylvan Rock, a spectacular modern residence set on a 55-acre site in Hudson Valley, New York, less than two hours from Manhattan. Aston Martin worked closely with local designers S3 Architecture, creating a house that was shaped to fit the land, snaking around the rocky outcrop that gives it its name. Across 7,773 sq ft, the main house is supplement by a trio of self-contained guest homes, as well as an architect-designed treehouse.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Will Nainis of Sundae Spaces) The guesthouses at Sylvan Rock (Image credit: Will Nainis of Sundae Spaces) The guesthouses at Sylvan Rock (Image credit: Will Nainis of Sundae Spaces) The guesthouses at Sylvan Rock Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

The house is defined by its snaking, faceted metal roofline, an enclosure that switches between vertical cladding and diagonal surfaces as it reaches across the various elements of the house, touching the ground to provide a covered car port adjacent to the main entrance.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Will Nainis of Sundae Spaces) Views of Sylvan Rock at twilight (Image credit: Will Nainis of Sundae Spaces) Views of Sylvan Rock at twilight (Image credit: Will Nainis of Sundae Spaces) Views of Sylvan Rock at twilight Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

Beneath this metal roof is a façade clad in blackened cedar, along with expansive glazing that opens up the interior to the surrounding forest – no neighbours here. In the distance are the Catskill Mountains. ‘When designing, we always let the land speak first and respond to it,’ says Christopher Dierig of S3 Architecture, ‘The roofline mimics the jagged edges of the rock ledge reaching down into the earth, as if the home is born of and launching from the landscape.’

Sitting room at Sylvan Rock (Image credit: Will Nainis of Sundae Spaces)

Sitting room and dining room at Sylvan Rock (Image credit: Will Nainis of Sundae Spaces)

Dining room at Sylvan Rock (Image credit: Will Nainis of Sundae Spaces)

The main house comprises of expansive indoor and outdoor living spaces, with the latter include an outdoor kitchen and 50-foot swimming pool. Key reception rooms have raised ceilings, whilst the entire house is furnished in bespoke and unique pieces designed in collaboration with the Aston Martin design team.

The pool at Sylvan Rock (Image credit: Will Nainis of Sundae Spaces)

The pool at Sylvan Rock, seen from the spa complex (Image credit: Will Nainis of Sundae Spaces)

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, five full baths and two half baths; the house also contains a gymnasium and spa area, whilst a tennis and sports court are located on the grounds. Downstairs, there’s a subterranean automotive gallery garage as well as a movie theatre, while other features include an office suite, and bespoke wine storage. Outside, there’s also a spring-fed pond, a kitchen garden, and walking and biking trails that lead through the property.

Drone's eye view of Sylvan Rock (Image credit: Will Nainis of Sundae Spaces)

Cathal Loughnane, the former Head of Aston Martin Partnerships who worked on the project, explains that ‘the team wanted the owner and their guests to experience the three-dimensional feel of the house in an organic way, just like you experience one of Aston Martin’s cars, there is no single façade that dominates. Sylvan Rock is a strong marriage of design sensibilities. Creating a luxury residence with warm textures, bold forms, and exceptional privacy is very aligned with Aston Martin’s vision.’

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sylvan Rock car port, cars not included (Image credit: Will Nainis of Sundae Spaces)

According to the broker, Jason Karadus, Sylvan Rock is ‘the most significant modern home in the Hudson Valley. It’s also the first single residence in the world designed in partnership with Aston Martin, and it’s a privilege to be the ones representing that story. Walking through it, you understand immediately why this is a singular property.’

Sylvan Rock, 165 Woody Row Road, Red Hook, Dutchess County, NY, is for sale at $19,500,000 via Jason Karadus of Corcoran Country Living, Corcoran.com, AstonMartin.com, @AstonMartin, S3arc.com, @S3arch