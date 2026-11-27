It’s now 32 years since Sony launched the PlayStation. Starting with its home market, Japan, on 3 December 1994, the first-generation console was overseen by CEO Ken Kutaragi (‘The Father of the PlayStation’) and quickly became an international best-seller, eventually shipping over 100 million units. With a 32-bit CPU, it was powerful enough to handle 3D graphics, helping set new standards in gaming design.

PlayStation: The First 30 Years (Image credit: Read-Only Memory)

Read-Only Memory PlayStation: The First 30 Years £95 SHOP NOW

PlayStation 2 followed in 2000, PlayStation 3 in 2006, PlayStation 4 in 2013 and the current generation, PlayStation 5, in 2020. The flagbearer for home console technology, PlayStation 5 Pro, was unveiled in 2024; if you want your GTA VI experience to be absolutely cutting-edge, this is still the console you need.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Read-Only Memory / Benedict Redgrove) Spread from PlayStation: The First 30 Years (Image credit: Read-Only Memory / Benedict Redgrove) Spread from PlayStation: The First 30 Years (Image credit: Read-Only Memory / Benedict Redgrove) Spread from PlayStation: The First 30 Years (Image credit: Read-Only Memory / Benedict Redgrove) Spread from PlayStation: The First 30 Years Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

The creative thinking behind these three decades of innovation and cultural relevance is laid bare in a new monograph from specialist video-game publisher Read-Only Memory. PlayStation: The First 30 Years has been driven by the photographer Benedict Redgrove and his longstanding collaborator INK.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Benedict Redgrove) The original Sony PlayStation, 1994 (Image credit: Benedict Redgrove) A prototype PlayStation console (Image credit: Benedict Redgrove) A design concept for PlayStation 2 (Image credit: Benedict Redgrove) The PlayStation 3 console Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

Redgrove’s fascination with the evolution of contemporary tech, from autonomous racing cars to rocket ships, and the transition from rough-edged prototype to polished consumer product, is laid bare across the 400-plus pages of this hefty monograph.

The project involved three years of archive-diving courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment, exploring all facets of the PlayStation project, from early prototypes and design iterations through to the many, many derivatives of handheld devices, controller formats and more.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Read-Only Memory / Benedict Redgrove) Spread from PlayStation: The First 30 Years (Image credit: Read-Only Memory / Benedict Redgrove) Spread from PlayStation: The First 30 Years (Image credit: Read-Only Memory / Benedict Redgrove) Spread from PlayStation: The First 30 Years (Image credit: Read-Only Memory / Benedict Redgrove) Spread from PlayStation: The First 30 Years Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

Some of the final 250 images are shown here, the results of a massive logistical undertaking that involved shoots in Japan, the US and London, as well as extensive post-production work. Redgrove’s penchant for uncanny verisimilitude is in full force, with these totemic objects – manufactured in their hundreds of millions – transformed into iconographic, abstract forms, their purpose revealed only by graphics.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Benedict Redgrove) PlayStation controller evolution and development, from PlayStation: The First 30 Years (Image credit: Benedict Redgrove) PlayStation controller evolution and development, from PlayStation: The First 30 Years (Image credit: Benedict Redgrove) PlayStation controller evolution and development, from PlayStation: The First 30 Years (Image credit: Benedict Redgrove) PlayStation controller evolution and development, from PlayStation: The First 30 Years (Image credit: Benedict Redgrove) PlayStation controller evolution and development, from PlayStation: The First 30 Years Image 1 of 5 View Original Image 2 of 5 View Original Image 3 of 5 View Original Image 4 of 5 View Original Image 5 of 5 View Original

Tech evolution is also a theme running through the monograph, with the rough and ready shapes of technical prototypes and mock-ups paired with their final incarnations. For industrial designers and those with a fascination with this truly unifying global cultural phenomenon, The First 30 Years is a must-have.

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PlayStation: The First 30 Years, £95, ReadOnlyMemory.com, @ReadOnlyMemorycom

BenedictRedgrove.com, @BenedictRedgrove, WeAreInk.com