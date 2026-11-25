As the Miami Design District’ s adventurous architecture has taken shape over the past decade, so has its annual Design Commission installation programme. Since 2015, the neighbourhood’s central Paseo Ponti promenade has played host to Studio Proba’s ‘Tomorrow Land’ playground, Germane Barnes’ oversized ‘Rock | Roll’ rocking chairs and Chilean collective GT2P’s ‘Conscious Actions’ swing set. Other contributions have come from Katie Stout , Fernando Laposse and Charlap Hyman & Herrero. After being on view for a year, a piece from each project has stayed, becoming a fixture of this ever-evolving micro neighbourhood.

Joining the illustrious cohort this year is Athens- and New York-based interdisciplinary design studio Objects of Common Interest. With the ambitious seven-part ‘Out of This World – A Field of Conditions’ installation (on view from 1 December), duo Eleni Petaloti and Leonidas Trampoukis chose to create something interactive and with an emphasis on intuitive wayfinding via a series of differently scaled sculptures that activate the senses.

(Image credit: Kris Tamburello)

‘We didn’t just want to make a series of pristine artworks that get glorified,’ says Petaloti, highlighting how the district is much more than just an open-air luxury mall – it is a point of pride for residents, who bring their visiting out-of-town guests. ‘Instead, we wanted to create different conditions throughout the pedestrian action, initiate unexpected conversations between the viewer and the work.’

‘We didn’t just want to make a series of pristine artworks that get glorified.' Eleni Petaloti

(Image credit: Kris Tamburello)

As you walk north to south (Objects of Common Interest wanted to counterbalance the dominance of the Buckminster Fuller Geodesic Dome at Palm Court as an obvious starting point), you will encounter a sculptural sequence that begins with Phenomenon 1, – a pair of hovering 16ft-tall balls made from marble and resin that emit a cloud of smoke vapour. ‘We wanted the first encounter to challenge the conventional proportions of public art and have viewers question why these primal shapes are here,’ adds Petaloti.

(Image credit: Kris Tamburello)

The next Phenomenon will be more diffuse: 250 tiny resin ornaments resembling tropical birds suspended within 20 trees. All of the installation’s components , emblematic of Objects of Common Interest’s ongoing exploration of how certain material and geometric forms can carry emotional and perceptual resonance, were hand-produced according to digital plans in its Athens workshop.

(Image credit: Kris Tamburello)

The following piece comprises an inverted stacked marble slab pyramid that seems to be pushing up from the ground. An accompanying avant-garde audio recording emits from only one side. Next, there are three monochromatic totems and further along, a tall gradient marble column outside the Bulgari store that Objects of Common Interest introduced to riff on the designers’ Greek heritage. Inside the Bulgari boutique, the studio is launching a new modular bronze lighting concept with New York gallery Friedman Benda that’s been two years in the making. If that weren’t enough, Objects of Common Interest is also mounting an all-pink felt listening room at the nearby Cassina showroom.

(Image credit: Kris Tamburello)

Closing out 'Out of This World' is what Petaloti describes as ‘a central European place structure acting as a resting space’. As is customary for the annual Miami Design District Design Commission, an additional installation is mounted at Design Miami , usually outside the tented fair. This year, Petaloti and Trampoukis chose to take over an entire booth and create an immersive, burgundy-fabric environment containing a single column that only one person can view at a time. Unlike other booths, the installation will have a ceiling and is meant to challenge how galleries tend to pack their presentation with work. This installation, like the others the studio will present in Miami next week, toys with how seemingly permanent, universal objects can also be ephemeral – though Objects of Common Interest’s impact on Miami will doubtlessly be felt for a long time.

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(Image credit: Kris Tamburello)

‘Out of This World – A Field of Conditions' is on view in the Miami Design District beginning 1 December, 2026