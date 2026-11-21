As soon as America’s collective tryptophan hangover lifts post-Thanksgiving, the globe’s cultural cognoscenti make a beeline for Florida to attend North America’s largest confluence of art and design: Miami Art Week . The extravaganza, which takes place the first week of December, is centred primarily around two large international fairs in Miami Beach, Design Miami , an expo of global collectible design, and Art Basel Miami Beach , a major modern and contemporary art fair. Joining them are about 20 other international fairs, in addition to hundreds of events, exhibitions and installations taking place across the city. With so much to see – and so many hotspots at which to be seen – it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. Here are 10 things we’re looking forward to seeing this year, from the fair tents to the beach and beyond.

1. Design Miami

(Image credit: Courtesy Design Miami)

WHAT: Since it was founded in 2005, Design Miami has become the definitive destination to view collectible design en masse. Now in its 22nd edition, the fair’s influence has gone global, with satellites in Seoul, Paris and – beginning early next year – Dubai . That reach will be felt in the Miami Beach tent, with more than two dozen global galleries present. Highlights include an installation of modern tapestries by Boccara gallery; Lina Bo Bardi-designed furnishings presented by Espasso; and a fun presentation of designer-made mailboxes, courtesy AUTOBODY autobody.

WHEN: 1- 6 December 2026

WHERE: Convention Center Drive and 19th Street, Miami Beach, FL 33139

2. Art Basel, Miami Beach

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHAT: Art Basel’s annual showing in Miami Beach is like the Super Bowl of the art world: big, expensive and a prime place to spy a celebrity or three. This year, more than 270 exhibitors from some 40 countries will congregate in the Miami Beach Convention Center, offering a dizzying array of modern and contemporary art up for grabs. If you go, be sure to catch Wallpaper* guest editor Carrie Mae Weems's latest photograph Seaside (1) at Gladstone’s booth; a surrealist garden complete with pearls and skeletons, courtesy Nina Johnson; and Zero 10, a platform devoted to digital art, featuring works by Studio DRIFT, Refik Anadol and Jon Rafman .

WHEN: 4-6 December 2026

WHERE: Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Drive Miami Beach, FL 33139

3. Playboy's ‘Banned’ exhibition

WHAT: Have you heard? Playboy just snapped up the Freehand Miami, with plans to convert the hotel into a private members club. Before that happens, the media and hospitality company is launching a three-day Art Week ‘residency’ called, ‘Banned’, that will explore the idea of censorship through a host of artworks by Andy Warhol, Salvador Dalí and more. Because everyone just reads Playboy for the art, right?

WHEN: 4-5 December 2026

WHERE: 1688 Jefferson Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

4. The Miami Design District Annual Design Commission

(Image credit: Courtesy Objects of Common Interest)

WHAT: The locus of Design Miami is, of course, the tent. But the fair’s annual Design District commission is a reminder that there’s so much to see beyond Miami Beach. This year, the site-specific installation will be by Objects of Common Interest, a New York- and Athens-based design firm founded by Eleni Petaloti and Leonidas Trampoukis. The duo have created a series of colourful, geometric sculptures with intriguing interactive elements. The totems, installed at various places throughout the tony shopping quarter, will rotate, reflect, emit sounds and even spout vapour. It’s little wonder Objects of Common Interest are calling the activation ‘Out of This World.’ WHEN: 1- 6 December 2026

WHERE: Miami Design District

5. Design Hotels x Play-Doh

(Image credit: Courtesy Design Hotels)

WHAT: Miami Beach is basically one gigantic playground during Art Week, so why not channel your inner child? That’s precisely what Design Hotels and Play-Doh have in store at The Shelbourne by Proper. The brands have tapped glass artist Helle Mardahl to create a colourful, site-specific work inspired by the childhood classic modeling clay. Meanwhile, grown-ups can stop by the hotel to work with Play-Doh’s adult line, Blooms, to create Play-Doh flowers and bouquets.

WHEN: 1- 6 December, 2026

WHERE: The Shelbourne by Proper, 1801 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139

6. 'These Arms of Mine' at the Historic Hampton House

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHAT: Many Art Week events happen in and around hotels, but The Hampton House Motel offers something extraordinary: history. The hotel, which first opened in 1954, had a spot in the Green Book, an essential guide for Black travelers since the mid 1930s, and became a refuge and hub for Black artists, musicians and Civil Rights leaders, including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Ella Fitzgerald, Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X and Jackie Robinson. ‘These Arms of Mine,’ named in honour of hotel guest Otis Redding, is an exhibition that examines the body and artistic expressions of it. The show, curated by Zoe Luko and Meg Onli, will feature an extraordinary collection of works by El Anatsui, Felix Gonzalez Torres, Kerry James Marshall, David Hammons, Mickalene Thomas and many more.

WHEN: 1 December 2026 - 28 February 2027

WHERE: 4240 NW 27th Ave, Miami, FL 33142

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7. Natalia Triantafylli at Villa Paula

(Image credit: Courtesy The Future Perfect)

WHAT: Villa Paula, the Miami home of gallery The Future Perfect, is another extraordinary venue to add to your list this Art Week. The century-old building, the former home of the Cuban Consul, offers intriguing juxtapositions in its ornate interiors and shaded gardens. Greek-born, London-based artist Natalia Triantafylli is taking over the villa for the first time with her bright ceramic works, which combine hand-sculpting and 3D printing. For this show, ‘Under the Libra Sun,’ Triantafylli will reveal her largest-scale works yet, including chandeliers, tables, and mirrors.

WHEN: Opening November 30, 2026

WHERE: 5811 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127

8. Creative Time's Sandcastle competition

(Image credit: Courtesy Creative Time)

WHAT: Over the years, New York-based arts nonprofit Creative Time would host an artist’s sandcastle competition in Rockaway Beach, a contest in which creatives including Tom Sachs, Duke Riley, Snarkitecture battled it out in the sand. The organisation is dusting off the concept for Art Week on the Miami Edition’s beach. Participating artists for this version include local artist Emmet Moore, filmmaker Jillian Mayer, collage artist Theresa Chromati and sculptor Gabriel Rico. Wallpaper* US400 architect Rafael de Cárdenas, meanwhile, will be the judge. Amid a sea of ‘white cube’ exhibition space, it's the perfect opportunity for artists to get their hands dirty.

WHEN: 1 December, 2026, 2:30 to 4:30 PM

WHERE: The Miami Beach Edition, 2901 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140

9. Germane Barnes' 'Pull Up a Chair' at Untitled Art

(Image credit: Courtesy Studio Barnes)

WHAT: Can’t wait to see Germane Barnes curate the US Pavilion at the Venice Biennale next year? Catch him in Miami, where his practice, Studio Barnes, is revealing a brand new commission at Untitled Art. 'Pull Up a Chair' explores themes like Southern hospitality and public space by creating a communal seating arrangement in which fairgoers can sit down, rest their legs and, hopefully, discover something new about their neighbour.

WHEN: 2–6 December, 2026

WHERE: Untitled Art, Ocean Drive and 12th Street, Miami Beach, FL 33139

10. Reefline's beach ballet

(Image credit: Courtesy Subodh Kerkar)

WHAT: Reefline is a seven-mile underwater conservation-focused sculpture park off Miami Beach, masterplanned by OMA’s Shohei Shigematsu. For Art Week, Reefline is adding a new sculpture to its aqueous museum. It’s also going back to the land with a bound-to-be-gorgeous dance performance by Indian artist Subodh Kerkar in partnership with the Miami City Ballet. More than 50 dancers will float across the beach in a mesmerising array, movement that will explore the city’s relationship with its coastline.

WHEN: 1 December 2026, 4pm

WHERE: Beach at Andaz Miami Beach Resort & Spa, 4041 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140