A traditional 1950s ranch home has been transformed into a contemporary charred timber house; welcome to this family's warm, urban retreat in the hills above Los Angeles. The project is the brainchild of choreographer and director duo Antony Ginandjar and Ashley Evans, founders of creative studio The Squared Division, who called upon Nustudio's Nathan Urban to help them craft their dream home.

(Image credit: Tim Hirschmann)

Discover Charred Timber House in the Los Angeles Hills

The house is a relatively low structure, engulfed in greenery and set underneath a mature tree. Its dark, charred timber façade makes it stand out from the foliage, while a staircase leads to the entrance and negotiates the sloped site's terrain. 'We were initially drawn to the location, the way the house sits on the hillside, and its relationship with the garden. It had lovely midcentury proportions and great bones, but aesthetically it was quite dated and lacked personality,' say the two owners.

'What we particularly liked was that the original layout actually made sense. The bedrooms and guest bathroom all came off a central hallway, and so there was a natural flow to the house. We'd looked at quite a few older homes in LA, particularly from the 1930s through to the 1950s, and so many felt quite pokey, with awkward rooms, dead corners and spaces that didn't really connect. This house didn't have those problems. We could see the potential to completely reimagine it without having to fight against its original footprint.'

(Image credit: Tim Hirschmann)

It was much about the site as about the owners, and their openness and creative spirit, the architect explains: 'The initial attraction to the project was the clients. Antony and Ashley came to me with a very precise programme and a defined vision for what their home could be, one that aligned with my aesthetic. I’m always drawn to artistic clients, as I believe any architectural project is really a collaboration with the owners. Making sure the design is aligned from the beginning leads to a wonderful result.

'The site also provided lots of opportunity. We were able to strip not just the house back to its bones, but the landscape as well. Being able to design for both the interior and exterior in Los Angeles is important to me, as our climate allows spaces to flow between the two, both physically and visually.

(Image credit: Tim Hirschmann)

'We'd been particularly inspired by the architecture and interiors coming out of Belgium, with their beautiful sense of restraint, natural materials and quiet sophistication. There were also influences from Japanese minimalism and our then-dreams of travelling through Mallorca and Menorca – something we've since been lucky enough to tick off our bucket list after completing the renovation. It was an aesthetic we hadn't really encountered much in Los Angeles, and we loved the idea of bringing those sensibilities into a Californian setting,' Ginandjar and Evans explain.

'As creative directors, we spend so much of our lives designing incredibly colourful, theatrical worlds, often on a huge scale. There was something exciting about applying that same creative thinking to a much smaller, more intimate space, but with an entirely different visual language.'

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(Image credit: Tim Hirschmann)

The home's revamped interior was designed to feel like a real sanctuary, a cocooning, soothing escape from the clients' busy daily life. It's all about a quiet sense of drama, the pair explains, as they needed a space that feels calm but still reflects their aesthetic and visual approach.

'We loved the idea of creating drama through restraint. Rather than relying on colour, prints or decorative elements, we worked with a very tonal, warm beige palette, allowing texture, proportion and light to do the talking. The marble is probably the boldest pattern in the entire house!' they add.

(Image credit: Tim Hirschmann)

'Lighting was a huge part of the design. In our work, we understand how profoundly lighting can change the way a space feels, so we approached each fixture almost as an individual piece of art. We sourced beautiful pieces from Australia, France and the US, each chosen for the mood it creates through the light it casts. Even the unlacquered brass Forbes & Lomax light switches were carefully considered. We always thought of them as little earrings for the house, dressing up an otherwise very minimal interior.'

The internal mood is one of serenity and calculated restraint. The materials are soft and natural, where possible, while colour tones were kept neutral. Working with a relatively defined material palette became central to the design, not just for reasons of aesthetic coordination, but also for cost-efficiency. The couple were expecting their first child when developing their Los Angeles hills home, so being practical was critical.

(Image credit: Tim Hirschmann)

Ensuring the home – which, at a little over 1,300 sq ft, is not huge – feels expansive within its footprint was key. Urban recalls that one of the big challenges was managing the project's relatively boutique scale and its site's awkward topography. Clearing some old structures in the garden, which had been added to the property at a later date, helped add a sense of space and allow the main home to breathe.

The several terraces, garden area and other outdoor functions and elements also support this, while inside, the flow and function sequence were orchestrated carefully for maximum efficiency. Indeed, the nature that wraps around the building plays a key role too in creating a home that feels warm and easy.

(Image credit: Tim Hirschmann)

(Image credit: Tim Hirschmann)

'Diagrammatically, the interior layout of the house stayed the same, but everything was moved and tweaked to make the plan feel larger. Floor-to-ceiling recessed millwork that blends materially into the walls, lofted ceilings, and small shifts to maximise square footage went a long way toward creating a space that flows seamlessly from one room to the next and then to the exterior,' the architect says.

Importantly, the charred timber retreat is a family home made to last – crafted not just for now but for the future too. Ginandjar and Evans highlight: 'We also wanted a home that could age naturally. The brass will patinate, the marble will mark, and the materials will evolve as we live with them. We actually love that. We didn't want a home that felt too precious to touch or live in. Those imperfections are what give a minimal space warmth and soul.'

(Image credit: Tim Hirschmann)

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